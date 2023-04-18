Aniline Releases Aniline 2.0 Including Advanced Business Analytics and Generative AI Solutions

Most advanced platform for organizational understanding, insight, risk assessment and objective recommendations in the market.
CHAPPAQUA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aniline, one of the fastest-growing providers of Business Intelligence and Organizational analytics, announced today the release of Aniline 2.0. It represents a step-change in capability, as Aniline continues to assert its position as a leading innovator and disrupter in the industry. The new release includes an advanced AI suite incorporating the latest in Generative AI capability. As part of the new release, Aniline introduces “Annie”, the new highly-advanced Digital Associate. Annie, together with a dashboard containing indices for 73 dimensions of employer culture, brings a new level of data driven-reasoning and quantitative rigor to a historically qualitative environment.
Aniline sources, categorizes, contextualizes, scores and analyzes employee narrative observations and expressions of opinion in the public domain. We convert these random expressions into deep actionable insights, analysis and recommendations at scale. Aniline has a proprietary database of over 500 million data points of employee expression and publishes dashboards and analysis for 70,000 companies.
Aniline 2.0 is comprised of a unique and proprietary combination of Natural Language Understanding, Machine Learning and Generative AI. “This new product represents the most advanced platform for organizational understanding, insight, risk assessment and objective recommendations in the market,” said CEO and Co-founder Kevin Gregson. “We’ve discovered how to unlock the enormous untapped value of direct, unfiltered, authentic insights and business intelligence from the people most equipped to deliver them; the employees who engage and operate daily with customers, colleagues and partners. Harnessing that collective insight, experience and knowledge is an invaluable resource that’s overlooked in favor of filtered reports, curated surveys or third party observers.”
About Aniline
Aniline provides advanced analytics to improve performance by transforming employee perception into a strategic advantage. With offices in Chappaqua, New York and Silicon Valley, California, Aniline offers the largest database of employee sentiment and demographic analysis on mid-size companies in the U.S., including national, regional, and industry trends. For more information, visit aniline.ai. For further information contact Jen Sheehy at jen@aniline.ai.
