Aniline Partners with ServiceNow: Revolutionary Dashboard to Advance Corporate Culture Analysis & Business Intelligence
Aniline and ServiceNow launch an innovative dashboard to provide unparalleled insights into workplace culture using generative AICHAPPAQUA, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aniline, a trailblazer in corporate culture quantification and generative AI business intelligence, is excited to announce its partnership with ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making work, work better for people. This collaboration will further enhance ServiceNow's ESG, HR Workflow, and GRC suite, providing unparalleled insights into corporate culture and productivity for over 7,500 global customers.
Aniline’s advanced technology will be integrated with ServiceNow's platform, creating a seamless innovative solution that quantifies corporate culture through a robust and intuitive dashboard. This integration is set to revolutionize how ServiceNow’s customers measure and understand the cultural nuances of their organizations, providing them a data-driven approach to foster an inclusive, productive, and dynamic workplace culture.
"We're very excited to be part of the ServiceNow platform and plan to add value to ServiceNow's products and their expansive customer base with our unique capabilities in quantifying corporate culture and providing business intelligence with generative AI," said Kevin Gregson, CEO of Aniline.
The combination of ServiceNow's transformative digital workflows and Aniline's unique culture quantification technology will enable organizations to better align their corporate culture with their Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) goals, streamline HR workflows, and improve Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) practices. The partnership also aims to provide a holistic overview of the health and direction of a company's culture, thereby informing better decision-making at every level.
This partnership represents the continued commitment of both Aniline and ServiceNow to create meaningful change in the world of work. As businesses navigate the complexities of an increasingly digital and distributed workforce, this collaboration provides a cutting-edge solution that is ready to meet the needs of the modern workplace.
For more information on the partnership and the integrated solutions, please visit www.aniline.io and www.servicenow.com.
About Aniline
Aniline is a leader in AI-powered corporate culture quantification and business intelligence. By providing organizations with deep insights into their culture, Aniline enables businesses to enhance productivity, improve decision-making, and drive growth.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow is a digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people. With a cloud-based platform, ServiceNow delivers digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for over 7,500 global customers.
Jennifer Sheehy
Aniline Inc
jen@aniline.io
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn