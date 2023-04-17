Grand Opening: Advanced Care Life Services Announces New Office Space to Expand Services To Enhance Senior Care
MEDFORD, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Care Life Services, a leading provider of senior care solutions, is excited to announce the relocation and grand opening of its office to a newer and bigger location. To kick things off, ACLS invites the public to its grand opening on April 20, 2023, at 4:20 p.m. at the new location 1463 E McAndrews Road, Suite A, Medford, Oregon 97504.
This strategic move allows Advanced Care Life Services to expand its services and offer a wider range of caregiving options for seniors in the local community.
The new facility boasts ample space designed to better serve the needs of seniors who require in-home caregiving, nursing services, and primary care provided at the company’s newly launched clinic, Advanced Care Health Systems.
Additionally, the company plans to utilize the building’s second level for its premier CNA 1,2 & LPN “earn while you learn” school, the first of its kind.
The expanded services at Advanced Care Life Services include:
Improved In-Home Caregiving: Advanced Care Life Services has invested in advanced training for its caregivers to offer comprehensive and personalized in-home caregiving services. From assistance with daily activities to medication management and companionship, their highly skilled caregivers are committed to ensuring that seniors receive the care they deserve in the comfort of their own homes.
Higher Capacity In-Home Nursing Services: Advanced Care Life Services offers in-home nursing and nursing home diversion services (CCRT) for seniors who require specialized medical care. Their team of registered nurses is experienced in providing skilled nursing care in the comfort of seniors' homes.
“Earn While You Learn” with Advanced Care Life Services! Advanced Care Life Services will be opening a 2,100 square foot education center, which will focus on Certified Nursing Assistant 1 (CNA 1) and Certified Nursing Assistant 2 (CNA 2), and Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) over the next year. In addition to the education center. This center is slated to hold its grand opening on April 20, 2023, at 4:20 p.m.!
Our new clinic Advanced Care Health Systems:
New Primary Care Clinic with Gerontology Specialty: Advanced Care Health Systems has opened a primary care clinic with a focus on primary care and gerontology. The clinic offers comprehensive primary care services tailored to the unique needs of seniors, including geriatric assessments, preventive care, and management of chronic conditions.
“I enjoy working with my patients and delivering the best care possible to help them maintain good health,” Lakiesha Sheaffer, FNP, at Advanced Care Health Systems, explains. “I also know the importance of how appearance plays a role in health and wellness, which sparked my interest in Aesthetics as well.”
Michelle Macgregor, RN, Owner/Director of Advanced Care Life Services goes on to say, "This move allows us to expand our services and offer even better care options for seniors in our community. Our dedicated team of caregivers and nurses are committed to providing compassionate care and improving the quality of life for seniors, and our new facility will further support our mission."
With its expanded services and commitment to excellence, Advanced Care Life Services is well-positioned to continue serving as a trusted provider of senior care solutions in the local community and aims to be an example of a self-supported care model for business sustainability and growth. For more information, please visit advancedcarelifeservices.com or contact (541) 707-2257 (ACLS).
About Advanced Care Life Services
Advanced Care Life Services (ACLS) is a leading provider of senior care solutions, offering in-home caregiving, in-home nursing services, and primary care clinic services with a gerontology specialty. With a team of experienced caregivers and nurses, Advanced Care Life Services is dedicated to providing compassionate care and improving the quality of life for seniors in the southern Oregon communities.
