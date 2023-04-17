TensorIoT Delivers SmartInsights Based on AWS’s Industrial Data Fabric Offerings

AWS Advanced Consulting Partner provides manufacturers with greater insight into operations while accelerating large scale industrial deployments
HANNOVER, GERMANY, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To help manufacturers and industrial companies innovate quickly, automate effectively, and operate sustainably, TensorIoT is delivering its enterprise solution SmartInsights based on Amazon Web Services’s (AWS) Industrial Data Fabric offerings. The solution was developed together with AWS and leading data management providers Element and HighByte. TensorIoT is a system integrator (SI) and independent software vendor (ISV) holding multiple AWS Competency designations, including the newly launched AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency.
The age and variety of industrial equipment, the diversity of industrial protocols, and the lack of integration between operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) networks often hampers efforts by enterprises to scale Industry 4.0 solutions beyond the pilot stage. Challenges often emerge in normalizing and providing context for data such as, for example, understanding if a datapoint for speed is measured in meters per second, feet per minute, or furlongs per fortnight. Likewise, challenges exist in establishing consistency among disparate pieces of machinery and among different production facilities. These difficulties often impede the rapid scaling of solutions to address smart manufacturing, predictive maintenance, automated defect detection, and other business needs.
“TensorIoT recognizes the challenge of cataloging and marshaling operational data for Industry 4.0 and other advanced use cases,” said John Traynor, Vice-President and General Manager for Products and Solutions at TensorIoT. He also noted that “We are delighted to be working with Element Analytics, HighByte, and AWS to bring even more innovative solutions to industrial customers through SmartInsights.”
AWS’s Industrial Data Fabric offerings simplify the collection, use, architecture, and governance of operational data on the cloud with AWS and at the OT network edge. By integrating HighByte Intelligence Hub and Element Unify into SmartInsights and other software solutions, TensorIoT provides enterprise customers with a single, reliable source of data which can be used across multiple solutions in different parts of a customer’s business.
“Along with SmartInsights, we are committed to providing the guidance and support necessary to deliver Industrial Data Fabric-related technologies in customers’ own AWS accounts, so that each customer always owns and controls its data,” said Charles Burden, CEO of TensorIoT. He continued, “by working closely with AWS to bring IDF-related technologies to market in our solutions, we are committed to working with ecosystem partners Element and HighByte to deliver even more value to clients worldwide."
“System integrators are key to enabling customers to implement technology based on AWS’s Industrial Data Fabric offerings and liberate data locked in industrial data silos,” said Wendy Bauer, General Manager, Automotive and Manufacturing at AWS. “We are delighted that TensorIoT is supporting our mutual customers in their digital transformation journey and delivering scalable and sustainable solutions that leverage the power of AWS.”
About TensorIoT Inc.: The mission of TensorIoT is to partner with companies to build scalable technology solutions that increase automation and the pace of innovation using cutting edge services. TensorIoT drives success by taking a cloud first, serverless and managed service approach to meeting customer needs. TensorIoT is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner that has achieved the AWS DevOps Competency, AWS IoT Competency, AWS Machine Learning Competency, AWS Manufacturing and Industrial Competency, AWS Machine Learning Operations Competency, AWS Applied AI Competency, AWS Retail Competency, and AWS Travel & Hospitality Competency designations. The company also has multiple AWS Service Delivery credentials for AWS services. Founded by a former AWS employee, TensorIoT has delivered successful projects across the world in the IoT & ML space and has offices in the U.S. (California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Florida), the UK, India, and Japan. TensorIoT is customer obsessed and practices the AWS leadership principles. With their deep experience delivering complete end-to-end solutions, from edge devices to end users in IoT, and from data engineering to automated ML pipelines, the TensorIoT team of AWS certified professionals can quickly assist customers in realizing their technology and business goals.
