NCBW100 Phoenix Announces the 2023 Summit for Black Women Entrepreneurs to Launch, Grow & Thrive in Business

“Black women are the fastest-growing group of women-owned businesses yet earn five times less revenue than other women-owned firms,” said Donna Williams, NCBW Phoenix Chapter President citing research shared by SCORE. “Access to capital is the greatest barrier to growth and if we want to close the gap, that’s a problem that must be addressed,” she added.
Growing businesses owned by black women have potential for significant economic impact. The 2019 State of Women-Owned Businesses report estimates closing the revenue gap for companies owned by women of color would add four million new jobs and $981 billion in revenue to the U.S. economy.
Designed for black women entrepreneurs at any phase of business, the educational event includes:
• A keynote address by Dr. Nadia Brown, Founder and CEO of the sales training company, The Doyenne Agency.
• Tunua Thrash-Ntuk, CEO of The Center by Lendistry, will lead a workshop on access to capital. The Los Angeles-based organization has helped more than 11,000 primarily women and minority-owned businesses through technical assistance and coaching.
• Dr. LaNée Javet, Founder and CEO of Upscale Noir, will lead an interactive session to help participants explore new revenue streams and opportunities for collaboration.
The day will also feature a resource fair connecting attendees to local agencies who provide grant opportunities, technical assistance, mentorship, and education.
The Summit for Black Women Entrepreneurs is made possible thanks to the generous support of Wells Fargo and presented by the Phoenix Metropolitan Chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Epiphany Institute, and The State of Black Arizona.
Register for the free event at BlackBusinessAZ.com. Due to limited space, attendees should only register if they can commit to the full day of education. For information, please contact Shannon Tolbert at Shannon.L.Tolbert@wellsfargo.com.
