Kjersti Long and Ryan Follesé Offer Healthy Attitude For Social Media Criticisms - I.D.C. -Ask Me If I Care

Kjersti Long, Pop/ Rock/ Indie Artist Kjersti Long, Pop/ Rock/ Indie Artist Kjersti Long & Ryan Follesé - U.S. Pop/ Rock/ Indie Artists - "IDC" (Ask Me If I Care) Kjersti Long, Pop/ Rock/ Indie Artist Kjersti Long, Pop/ Rock/ Indie Artist

Artists Kjersti Long and Ryan Follesé Offer a Healthy Attitude For Social Media Criticisms With Release of New Music Video "I.D.C. -Ask Me If I Care"

Following in the footsteps of Ann Wilson, Pat Benatar, and Janis Joplin is rock prodigy, Kjersti Long...with moves like Mick Jagger.” — Van Dean, Producer

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On occasion, the words musical prodigy are used as hype; yet in the case of 16 year old Kjersti Long (pronounced 'care-see'), they ring true. Kjersti has performed at the most iconic venues in the country, selling out standing room only headlining events at The Bitter End NYC) along with The Delancey (NYC). She's also had landmark performances at the legendary Apollo Theater(NYC), The Stone Pony (Asbury Park, NJ), Velour Live Music Gallery (Provo, UT) and the House of Blues (San Diego, CA).

Kjersti was recently on tour with Mattia Polibio, Ricky Flores, Owen Holt & many more. Long’s music for the Summer of 2022 included the newly penned, irresistibly catchy, humorous and slightly irreverent Pop/Rock track, “Boys In Jersey.”

“Following in the footsteps of Ann Wilson, Pat Benatar and Janis Joplin is rock prodigy, Kjersti Long...with moves like Mick Jagger.”

— VAN DEAN, PRODUCER

“…Heart’s power-ballad, ‘Alone’ never sounded more amazing than when sung by Kjersti Long. Her mesmerizing version will leave listeners in goosebumps. Her vocal range is in a league of its own and she deserves to be the next big female star in music.”

— DIGITAL JOURNAL

With everything we do being under a microscope due to social media and opinions continually coming at us from all directions, we contemplate the question, do others' opinions really matter? Singer/songwriters, Kjersti Long and Ryan Follesé definitively answer that question with their new single release, I.D.C. (Ask Me If I Care). The honest and fun infused start to the song leads us down a path to a completely confident and self aware place. Relatable to all ages and demographics, I.D.C. offers a healthy and upbeat attitude toward criticism giving the listener an opportunity to release frustration as the chorus rings out in an anthem style chant, ‘I DON’T CARE’. Teens and adults alike will relate and inevitably join in the cause and share in the perspective of this light and epic fight song.

I.D.C. (Ask Me If I Care) is resonating with all ages and can be seen in multiple countries on Roku channels: ‘My Music Video Channel’ (Saorsa TV Network), Platinum DripTV- Eblaze TV Network, and Otel Music Videos -Otel Universe. I.D.C. (Ask Me If I Care) is spreading across the United States on regional music video shows such as; The Chubb Show / OKTV, More Music, The In Crowd, Re-Act TV, No Hit Videos, Up Front TV, Video Hits!, WCCA TV Video Jam, Brodian’s Basement, Almen Joi’s Music Video Show, The Venue, Supa Mix, California Music Channel CMC, Karamel Video Jams, Take Over TV, The Bobby T Show,Music Mix USA, Hype Show, The Vault, TDSL Worldwide, Tiger TV and The Sound Chamber.

Kjersti Long & Ryan Follesé - IDC (Ask Me If I Care) - [Official Music Video]