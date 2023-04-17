ALANA STOTT MAPS HER AWARD-WINNING SECRETS TO SUCCESSFULLY GETTING FUNDING IN NEW BOOK, HOW TO ASK FOR MONEY

Award-winning fundraiser Alana Stott releases self-help guide detailing the successful formula she developed to kickstart any fundraising or capital campaign
Many people are scared and don’t know where to start when it comes to asking for money. They think that you have to be aggressive. You’ll be one step closer to your goal simply by asking.”
— Alana Stott
ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A., April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It doesn’t matter who you are or how much of it you have; people don’t like to talk about money, much less ask for it! Over her two decades of experience raising funds for organizations, non-profits, and business ventures, Alana Stott has learned that most people are terrified to ask for money. But not Stott. For her, it’s just getting on with business.
In her new book, How To Ask For Money, Stott brings together more than twenty years of expertise in raising money to share the proven formula she’s developed through her myriad experiences.
She outlines her exclusive formula, MAPS, that, when practiced correctly, will provide readers with the key tactics she’s successfully employed to generate funds for projects, events, campaigns, and business ventures and that can also be applied by sales teams to create mutually beneficial business relationships.
In the book, Stott provides all the tools one can use to walk into any room feeling prepared and confident. Readers will discover how to:
- Leverage eight key motivators to achieve success;
- Overcome the fear of rejection and the fear of the unknown;
- Approach donors and deliver successful pitches with confidence;
- Hire the right funding consultant for your nonprofit or business;
- Become successful in asking for money.
Stott observes that the number one reason people give money to other people is because they were asked! It’s as simple as that. “Many people are scared and don’t know where to start when it comes to asking for money. They think that you have to be aggressive or have a thick skin.” claims Stott, “If you want someone to invest in your idea or donate to your cause, you’ll be one step closer to your goal simply by asking.”
Yet, Stott acknowledges that “asking is only the first step”. Stott has honed her system over the years and created the MAPS method: Mindset, Accountability, Planning and Strategy, which she’s taught to dozens of non-profits, sports teams, and Fortune 500s that, by their accounts, have helped raise millions of dollars. Through her book, she hopes millions more are raised by those who need it most.
How To Ask For Money (ISBN: 9781665736602, 294 pages) is available for pre-order on Barnes & Noble, and will be released through major book-sellers on May 23, 2023.
To get an advance copy of the book, have a conversation about how to dispel the fear around asking for money, or learn more about Alana Stott’s work and continued advocacy against human trafficking or many philanthropic or business endeavors, please contact:
About Alana Stott
Alana Stott MBE, is a protector and problem-solver. Whether it’s through her work as a personal security agent for high-profile clients or coordinating airlifts for those trapped in hostile situations or successfully negotiating a television production deal, Alana employs her resourcefulness, tenacity, fearlessness and genuine ability to connect with others to get what’s needed done. Her first business book, How To Ask For Money, chronicles the successful negotiating tactics borne of a life fully lived - as a sales professional, bodyguard, Mrs. Scotland, entrepreneur, CEO, writer, producer, podcaster, and lifelong philanthropist. In July 2023, she will receive the honored distinction of MBE (Member of The Most Excellent Order of The British Empire) from King Charles for her services advocating for vulnerable women and mental health awareness. The founder of Wolfraven Inc., she is using her media platform to share inspirational stories while advocating for causes that improve the world. She and her husband, Dean, have three children and live in California. www.alanastott.com
