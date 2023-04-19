New Jersey Based MSP, Quikteks Raises Awareness for The Police Unity Tour

Small business using its marketing mojo to support a cause that supports fallen officers
FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quikteks (quikteks.com) the leading New Jersey based managed service provider (MSP) delivering outstanding technical help desk support and managed IT services to local government law enforcement, municipalities and businesses throughout NJ, NYC and the surrounding area calls for greater community awareness and support of The Police Unity Tour.
In 1997, Florham Park (NJ) Police Officer Patrick Montuore had a simple idea: organize a four-day bicycle ride from New Jersey to Washington, DC to raise public awareness about law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty, and to ensure that their sacrifice is never forgotten. With that, the Police Unity Tour was formed. What started with 18 riders on a four-day, 250-mile fund-raising bicycle ride from Florham Park, NJ to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. has grown into 9 chapters consisting of nearly 2,600 members nationwide who make the trip annually. Participants include riders, motorcycles, and support personnel.
“The more people who know about this great organization the greater opportunity for support and involvement to grow. We felt a duty to shine a light around the work of the Police Unity Tour and encourage other businesses around the country to support and donate to this special organization that brings together thousands unified around one beautiful concept that memories of law enforcement officers who are lost in the line of duty and their loved ones will be cherished.” says Madeline Rich, SVP Marketing & Growth at Quikteks.
Since its inception, the Police Unity Tour has raised more than $30 million dollars for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and has supported the National Law Enforcement Museum’s Hall of Remembrance, Memorial Fund’s Officer of the Month Award, and other special programs. “We are proud to support this great organization with such a meaningful mission of raising awareness around those who have served and given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Not only do they honor the fallen but they bring together a community each year as a reminder that no law enforcement hero will ever be forgotten.” Says Nick Tammaro, VP Consulting Services at Quikteks.
For anyone interested in registering for or learning more about the upcoming Police Unity Tour in May they can visit policeunitytour.com.
About Quikteks
Since 2002, Quikteks has been the leading New Jersey based managed service provider (MSP) delivering reliable help desk support and IT services to small and medium-sized businesses throughout NJ, NYC, and the surrounding area. Quikteks delivers secure business technology solutions both remotely and on-site including IT security, cloud services, data backup and disaster recovery, IT procurement, firewall and intrusion prevention, employee education and more. Learn more at Quikteks.com.
