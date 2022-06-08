Managed Service Provider Quikteks Urges Businesses to Add an Extra Security Against Cyber Attacks with TFA
With TFA, an extra layer of security provides your employees with peace of mind knowing they are protected from unauthorized access.
TFA is especially critical if a company uses cloud-based email, which is typical for a remote employee base.”FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quikteks Tech Support, a leading managed service provider, today urged small-to-medium enterprises to adopt the use of two-factor authentication to prevent unauthorized access and potential data breaches.
— Andrew Rich, CEO
With the rise of malware attacks and other data breaches costing millions of dollars in losses to businesses, Quikteks’ founder and CEO Andrew Rich says there’s a simple way to reduce the risk of cyberattacks: two-factor authentication, also known as multi-factor authentication or TFA or 2FA.
“With two factor authentication,” Rich says, “access to your network requires two forms of verification.” After an employee signs in using their username and password, they will be required to provide a second verification, usually through their mobile phone. If a second verification cannot be provided, entry is denied.
“With TFA, there is an extra layer of security that provides you and your employees with peace of mind that they are protected from data breaches,” Rich explains. “This is especially critical if a company uses cloud-based email, which is typical for a remote employee base.”
In addition to improving security, two-factor authentication offers businesses the benefits of increased productivity and flexibility, as well as a reduction in fraud and unauthorized system entry.
“We encourage all businesses in every industry to take the proper safety measures to protect your business data and integrity,” Rich said. “If your business needs help with TFA integration or IT security in general, please contact us to learn how we help businesses across the Tri-State area keep their data safe.
To learn more how Quikteks can help your business security needs, visit www.quikteks.com.
Watch a video from Quikteks tech support on the importance of two-factor authentication on YouTube at https://youtu.be/K8YWv3zaIYA.
About Quikteks Business Technology Solutions
Since 2002, Quikteks has served businesses of all sizes in New York and New Jersey by providing cutting edge, reliable business technology solutions either remotely or on-site. The full-service managed IT service provider acts as an outsourced IT department, answering IT questions, supporting a company’s hardware and software, installing and updating programs, monitoring systems, securing networks, and beyond.
