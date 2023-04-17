EGC Group Launches THE EGC EDGE New custom-built marketing solution to benefit clients by empowering them to assess and identify areas for industry growth and market capitalization
The EGC EDGE provides a blueprint for establishing winning strategies in the marketplace—and for all types of businesses.”
— Nicole Penn, CEO of EGC Group
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The EGC Group has introduced a custom marketing solution that utilizes advanced marketing analytics tools combined with expert insights called The EGC EDGE™.
The EGC Edge offers competitive ad intelligence across digital and traditional media, including mobile. streaming and social media as well as traditional TV and Out of Home. Through the EGC Edge, marketers can get competitive ad insights to better inform their marketing and media strategy.
“We’ve always been a ‘results-above-all’ agency, with a focus of how important it is to know what your competition is doing, and how to use that information to increase market share,” said Nicole Penn, CEO of EGC Group “The EGC EDGE provides a blueprint for establishing winning strategies in the marketplace—and for all types of businesses.”
Through EGC EDGE, clients will have the knowledge of how to stay up to date with the latest developments in their respective industries. They can keep a close eye on their rivals’ strategies and assess their own performance in order to identify areas of growth and improvement.
The “competitive analysis” aspect of EGC EDGE enables clients to get a glimpse into competitors' performance—as well as benchmark their own company’s performance—against industry leaders. This will help them discover new opportunities and strategies that can be used to gain a competitive advantage.
This new custom-built marketing solution allows clients access to data-driven strategies that are tailored to their business needs. By providing customized visualizations and reports, EGC EDGE will help each client receive actionable insights that can in turn lead to immediate success.
Complementing the advanced technology behind EGC EDGE, clients will have the ongoing support of EGC’s team of experts who will ensure that strategies are executed with confidence as well as help identify unique business capabilities.
For more information visit https://www.egcgroup.com/edge
About EGC Group:
The EGC Group, a full-service integrated marketing and digital agency with offices in Long Island and Brooklyn, NY, provides services in advertising, media buying, web development, data analytics, integrated communications planning, and public relations. The client roster outside of beverage includes well-known brands such as Brother International, Canon, Kiss Products, and Mayo Clinic, among others. To learn more about how the EGC Group visit: www.egcgroup.com or call (516) 935-4944.
