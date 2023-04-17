Amidst a Wave of Layoffs, Ama La Vida Releases New Career Empowerment Program

Personal and professional development company launches toolkit designed to empower professionals to take control of their careers
CHICAGO, IL, U.S., April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, innovative career coaching firm, Ama La Vida, announced the launch of its latest online course: The Career Empowerment Toolkit. This flexible, self-paced program is designed to help achieve goals and aspirations by providing the tools and support needed to strategically and proactively support people to take control of their careers and happiness.
As companies continue mass layoffs, employees are feeling insecure about the future. Research by Magnus Sverke and Johnny Hellgren of Stockholm University found that after a layoff, survivors experienced a 41% decline in job satisfaction, a 36% decline in organizational commitment, and a 20% decline in job performance. After working with thousands of clients experiencing frustration within their jobs and current work environments, the Ama La Vida team was inspired to create a toolkit to help clients navigate their day-to-day careers.
Ama La Vida developed The Career Empowerment Toolkit to provide practical and tactical tools people need when handling conflict, having difficult conversations, and finding the right mentors. The program includes more than 20 modules with a range of exercises and assessments to help individuals actively work towards taking control of their life and career. It evaluates individual skills and interests, helps develop a personal brand, and designs a customized career path. Also included are interactive activities and quizzes to help build confidence, improve communication skills, and navigate challenging work situations.
“Ama La Vida takes a holistic view of your career,” said Chief Coaching Officer and Co-Founder Foram Sheth. “The Career Empowerment Toolkit allows you to choose your adventure and create a career you love with this toolkit in your back pocket.”
The comprehensive program is tailored to fit each participant’s unique needs and interests through various thought-provoking exercises and assessments. The curriculum is based on five pillars: Vision, Alignment, Showing Up, Being Proactive, and Advocating.
“We center all of our coaching programs at Ama La Vida around the understanding that you can and should love your life,” said CEO and Co-Founder Nicole Wood. “Our latest toolkit builds a strong foundation for your career and teaches you how to proactively manage it, taking back control of your work-life on your terms.”
Unlike other career development resources, The Career Empowerment Toolkit is designed to be highly personalized, interactive, accessible, and affordable. Ama La Vida uses proven coaching methodologies and developed proprietary coaching curriculums in its eCoaching platform to support clients throughout their work. This hybrid approach of one-on-one coaching sessions and modules in Ama La Vida’s software makes coaching more affordable and results-oriented than ever before.
The results speak for themselves—on average, 30% of Ama La Vida clients were promoted within a year, and employee satisfaction increased by 67%. Whether someone is just starting a career, transitioning into a new role, adjusting a career for a new phase in life, or seeking a promotion, The Career Empowerment Toolkit is designed to help achieve goals and maximize potential.
About Ama La Vida
Ama La Vida is a Chicago-based personal and professional development company with a diverse team of certified coaches. It couples proprietary eCoaching technology with one-on-one coaching, workshops and other programming to deliver valuable coaching engagements at scale. While previously reserved for the C-suite, Ama La Vida’s coaching and programs are affordable and accessible to all levels of leadership, beginning with emerging leaders and high potentials. Ama La Vida’s eCoaching platform captures insightful data to not only give companies a new glimpse into the motivations and desires of their workforce but to also measure the impact of the engagement and the company’s investment in their team.
Bob Spoerl
Bear Icebox Communications Inc.
+1 815-592-3750 email us here
You just read:
Amidst a Wave of Layoffs, Ama La Vida Releases New Career Empowerment Program
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Bob Spoerl
Bear Icebox Communications Inc.
+1 815-592-3750
email us here