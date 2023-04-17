The Chill Brothers Expand to Dallas with New Office Opening

Houston-based HVAC equipment and services provider opens new location in Dallas as part of regional expansion strategy.
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chill Brothers (“Chill Brothers”) is pleased to announce the opening of its first sales office in Dallas and fourth location in Texas.
Since 2020, Chill Brothers has grown to become one of the largest resellers of residential HVAC equipment and services in the Houston market. The company currently employs over 50 people and is expanding regionally through a multi-pronged growth strategy. In 2022, the company opened its second location in south Houston, and expanded into the commercial HVAC services segment with the launch of Chill Brothers Mechanical and acquisition of Texas Central Air. The company is majority owned by Forum Asset Management.
With its Dallas expansion, Chill Brothers is actively recruiting for various positions and offers world class training and development opportunities for employees into company leadership positions.
“We are very excited to bring our unique culture and values to the Dallas Fort Worth market and provide job opportunities to individuals who share our commitment to excellence and value opportunities for growth and development.” says Brennan Mulcahy, CEO. Interested candidates who would like to apply to join The Chill Brothers can explore available opportunities on the Careers section of the company’s website.
Chill Brothers also continues to seek opportunities to acquire or partner with other HVAC business owners looking for ways to accelerate growth and plan for succession. To learn more about partnering with Chill Brothers, more information can be found on the For Owners section of the company’s website.
ABOUT THE CHILL BROTHERS
The Chill Brothers are on a mission to provide American families with the most reliable and affordable HVAC and air purification services available. Our customer-first approach means that our fully trained and certified professional staff provide homeowners with a thorough in-home consultation, and support through their whole home air quality and energy efficiency journey. Chill Brothers was founded in 2020 with an experienced leadership team that has over 70 years of experience in building and scaling large home services businesses. Chill Brothers is proudly recognized as a Lennox Premier Dealer and were recipients of the prestigious Lennox Centurion Award.
For more information, contact:
Neil Bhapkar
CMO
neil@thechillbrothers.com
