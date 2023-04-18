GoodData Recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and BI Platforms

We believe being recognized in this Magic Quadrant is a sign of the incredible growth of our platform and the hard work of our teams.”
— Roman Stanek, Founder and CEO at GoodData
SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GoodData, today announced it had been recognized by Gartner, Inc. in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report. GoodData was one of 20 vendors included in the report, which analyzed the company’s overall “Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute”.
"We are pleased to be recognized by Gartner. Gartner, Inc. delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, and we believe being recognized in this Magic Quadrant is a sign of the incredible growth of our platform and the hard work of our teams,” said Roman Stanek, Founder and CEO at GoodData.
Built from the ground up with modern cloud-first technology, GoodData Cloud is driving the transition from brittle and manually intensive data investments to an automated and engineering-focused analytics platform. Our platform is prized for its ease of implementation, comprehensive capabilities, and openness for analytics developers and analysts. GoodData’s philosophy delivers an API-first, analytics-as-code experience that lets data teams build and scale with unprecedented speed, security, and agility:
1. Analytics as code: Everything in GoodData is managed and scaled through code, which translates to easy automatic deployments, testing, and customization of analytics environments.
2. Headless metrics: GoodData provides a single, open metrics store for connection with all BI, AI, and apps, ensuring data consistency and governance across any use case.
3. SDK + SQL for everything: GoodData unites all analytics personas — data analysts, scientists, and engineers — with a comprehensive set of API, SDK, and SQL endpoints.
4. Complete analytics package: GoodData includes data transformation, a headless metrics layer, a data catalog, and a BI front end.
5. Deploy anywhere: GoodData plays nice with everyone and is deployable anywhere — any public or private cloud, data center, or region.
“We believe our inclusion in the Magic Quadrant is a testament to the strong collaboration we continue to foster with our customers. We’re fortunate to have such an innovative customer base that shares our vision for modern analytics,” said Chris Lobdell, GoodData’s Chief Revenue Officer. “ Despite the broader economic challenges, GoodData’s Cloud offering grew 300%+ year over year on the strength of net new customer acquisition and expansion, all while remaining profitable.”
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
About GoodData
GoodData is the leading data and analytics platform, bringing data-driven decision-making to organizations across the globe. With a platform engineered to be flexible, open, secure, and scalable, GoodData empowers its customers to make data analytics available to every single end user via real-time, self-service data insights right at the point of work. For more information, visit GoodData's website, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.