Atlas Elite Publishing Partners Announces New Annual Book Award for Authors of All Genres: Four Seasons Book Awards

The Four Seasons Book Awards was recently established to support authors of all genres who want recognition for their literary works.
CHARLOTTE , NC, USA , April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Authors who want to build their brand through book awards have a new option: The Four Seasons Book Awards from Atlas Elite Publishing Partners. The book award goal is to support authors on their writing journey and to help give their brand a boost through prize awards that help with book publishing and sales. Conducted annually, the Four Seasons Book Awards honors independently published titles from around the world.
Michael Beas, CEO, said, “I always put myself in the authors' shoes and ask myself what I can do to build their brand. One of the best options is book awards. An award badge helps with branding and brings instant prestige to the author and his/her work,” he said. “The Four Seasons Book Awards was recently established to support authors of all genres who want recognition for their literary works. The book awards help authors to expand their reach and receive awards for their writing. It is a great way to win prizes, have social media activation points, and be part of a larger community of writers.”
Open to authors of all genres, the First Annual Four Seasons Book Awards 2023 Spring Edition is now accepting submissions.
The selection process:
A panel of book experts selected by Atlas Elite Publishing Partners will look at all books submitted in each category. Books are judged on many different factors that include but are not limited to, style, writing technique, reviews, started reviews, book covers, and the author’s online presence. Winners are notified by email.
Important dates:
Spring Edition: Submissions open on March 20, 2023, ends June 21, 2023
Summer Edition: Submissions open on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, ends September 23, 2023
Fall Edition: Submissions open on Saturday, September 23, 2023, ends December 21, 2023
Winter Edition: Submissions open on Thursday, December 21, 2022, ends March 20, 2023
Prize Details & Requirements:
There are four awards throughout the year: Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter. (See above dates.)
Grand prize winners will be named on New Year's Eve.
1st Place Grand Prize Winner - Times Square Billboard
Times Square Billboard in NYC to showcase the award-winning book and author.
2nd Place Grand Prize Winner - International Bestseller Package from Atlas Elite Publishing Partner, eBook Marketing.
This prize ensures the winning book hits the Bestseller lists on both Amazon UK and Amazon USA. The eBook marketing team creates professional book covers, optimized book descriptions, Amazon ad campaigns, and schedules author interviews with the press. Winning authors also receive priority support from the team of Atlas book agents.
3rd Place Grand Prize Winner - Press and Media Tour
Book Press Tour in National Media with Guaranteed (5) Author Editorial Placements.
Note: Books can be nominated for one chance to win or to win in any amount of seasons. It is possible to win four awards throughout the year.
All category winners will receive high-quality digital award medals they can use on their book cover, website, social media, and other marketing materials. All finalists will also receive digital certificates to last a lifetime and be used to market their books. They will also be given free opportunities to meet industry leaders in both the business and book space as well as be interviewed in our "Coming Soon" Author Spotlight Editions.
Winners will Receive:
Social Media Support & Amplification.
The author will be awarded a celebratory badge and digital certificate of victory.
Once an author wins an award, they are automatically entered into the Grand Prize Finale.
