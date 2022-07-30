The Screening of Grid Down, Power Up Documentary is Scheduled in Dallas CPAC Weekend

CPAC: Grid Down, Power Up

The 'Grid Down, Power Up Documentary' is Scheduled in Dallas CPAC Weekend: The 8/4 viewing is part of a campaign to protect America’s vulnerable power grid.

DALLAS , TEXAS , USA , July 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Thursday, August 4th, Paul Revere Films LLC will present the screening of the powerful documentary 'Grid Down, Power Up' during CPAC (the Conservative Political Action Conference) Weekend in Dallas. In June, the film was seen by over 500 people at this year’s Texas State Republican Convention in Houston, and it received a standing ovation at its July 15th premiere at the Anthem Libertarian Film Festival in Las Vegas. The screenings are bringing to light the dangerous vulnerability of our nation’s power grid and are part of a campaign to build a movement demanding protective actions be taken. The August showings are scheduled at the same time as the CPAC annual conference, because it is the largest gathering of conservatives in the world.“Although the grid problem is a bipartisan issue, Republicans are specifically focused on grid security,” says the film’s director David Tice. “This is a time when the threats against the grid have never been greater. The time has come for collaboration between Congress, state legislators, and their aids to mandate grid security.”Finely narrated by actor Dennis Quaid, the documentary Grid Down, Power Up explains in a fascinating and understandable way that the threat to America’s power grid comes in four forms: (1) a physical attack, (2) a solar (geomagnetic) storm, (3) cyber terrorism, and (4) an electromagnetic pulse from an atomic bomb. Recent developments make protection against these threats even more urgent. For instance, Russian’s actions in Ukraine place the world in greater danger of war and the US more at risk for cyber, physical, or nuclear attacks. Plus, over the last two to three weeks, news has reported on geomagnetic storms on the sun, sending out blasts of destructive energy with the potential to reach Earth.The Dallas screening will be on Thursday August 4th at 8pm – and will be located at the ‘LOOK Dine-In Cinemas’ at 10110 Technology Boulevard, off Northwest Highway. This is about a 15 minute drive from the location of CPAC, at the Hilton Anatole.The August 4th screening will be followed by a panel discussion on how to convert the documentary into a movement. Speakers include Texas State Senator Bob Hall, a grid protection advocate; Grid Down, Power Up Producer/Director David Tice; Tommy Waller, Director of Infrastructure Security at the Center for Security Policy (CSP); and Command Sergeant Major Michael Mabee (US Army Ret.), author of The Civil Defense Book. Tricia Benn, the Executive Vice President of C-Suite Network, will moderate. Her organization is enabling C-suite level executives to work together toward grid protection.“There’s a double entendre in the title Grid Down, Power Up,” points out Tice. “It’s about our need to choose Power Up over Grid Down. The movie is positive because it’s about ‘a power to the people’ kind of thing. There is a way to solve this, but the people must demand that legislators take action.”The film’s website griddownpowerup.com/ offers ways to get involved through its Participate section. With just a few clicks of their mouse, website visitors can get pre-written letters (with addresses provided) to send to their US and state legislators as well as regulators. There is also a phone capability, where all the phone numbers are provided and will load onto a phone app. A sample script is also available there.“Get ready and let’s build a movement that should be very bipartisan,” says Tice. “This is something that the nation really needs to get behind. Tell your friends, and take action.”

