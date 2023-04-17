IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

StoreAutomator Becomes Certified Channel Aggregator in Mirakl Connect Platform

NUTLEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Through this partnership, StoreAutomator's brand partners can now easily list and manage their products, reaching millions of new customers and driving sales growth via Mirakl Connect, home to 350+ marketplaces with the world’s most trusted retailers.

StoreAutomator, preferred choice of platform for brands looking to scale online through multichannel sales and dropshipping automation, today announced that it has joined Mirakl Connect, establishing a new partnership with Mirakl—the industry’s first and most advanced enterprise marketplace SaaS platform—to accelerate ecommerce for brands around the globe.

Today, Mirakl powers more than 350 marketplaces around the globe, generating more than $6 billion in gross merchandise value in 2022 alone. "We are excited to partner with Mirakl and provide our users with a seamless solution for listing and managing their products on Mirakl supported marketplaces -including Kroger, Belk, and Macy’s" said Gokhan Erkavun, CEO/Cofounder of StoreAutomator. "By leveraging the power of Mirakl Connect and StoreAutomator, retailers can quickly and easily expand their product offerings and reach new customers".

About Mirakl
Mirakl is the leading marketplace platform for B2B and B2C commerce. Mirakl’s platform enables retailers and brands to launch and manage successful marketplaces, connecting them with a global network of buyers and sellers. Mirakl’s customers include ABB, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Catch, Kroger, Macy's Inc., Toyota Material Handling and many more. For more information visit: www.mirakl.com.

About StoreAutomator
StoreAutomator helps brands streamline and manage their commerce operations, expand to new channels, and increase sales from a single dashboard. With over 700 customers and hundreds of channels and marketplaces —including Amazon, Walmart.com, Target.com, eBay, and more, StoreAutomator vision is to unify commerce and operations.

To learn more, visit www.storeautomator.com or email: info@storeautomator.com

Headquartered in Nutley, NJ, with resources worldwide. StoreAutomator is a flexible ecommerce management solution that centralizes commerce operations for brands, retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. StoreAutomator’s powerful platform centralizes multichannel listings, product & catalog information, pricing, inventory, and order management, allowing businesses to streamline and grow.

