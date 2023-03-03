Bocazon Ranked the Top Customer Service Company in Latin America
Customer satisfaction remains Bocazon's top priority as we bring it to scale... and develop blockchain solutions that bring greater efficiency to regional supply chains.”MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Bocazon continues to effectively serve premium online shoppers in Panamá with high customer satisfaction, it is now the top ranked Customer Service company across Latin America according to Crunchbase (the leading international business database) - bolstered by customer reviews averaging 5 stars on Google and 4.9 stars on Facebook.
"Customer satisfaction remains Bocazon's top priority as we bring it to scale in Panama, Colombia and Costa Rica, add mixed reality previews of featured products, and develop blockchain solutions that bring greater efficiency to regional supply chains." - Jonathan Herman, Founder & CEO
Additional rankings in Latin America (as of March 2, 2023):
> #1 E-Commerce Platform
> #1 Blockchain Company
> #1 Recreational Vehicles
> #1 Digital Marketing Company
> #1 Big Data Company
> #2 Logistics Company
> #2 Delivery Service
> #4 Consumer Goods Company
---------------------------------------------
ABOUT JONATHAN HERMAN - Based on the growing success of these ventures, Crunchbase ranks Jonathan Herman (Strong Interactive's Founder) among the Top CEOs and Founders in the United States. Jonathan will speak at the upcoming Miami NFT Week and serve as a VIP Jurist for the American Metaverse Awards in March.
ABOUT STRONG INTERACTIVE [https://StrongInteractive.io] - With an "A- / Good" investment rating from PeachScore, Strong Interactive is the parent company of Baller Mixed Reality, Bocazon, and burgeoning Web 3 brands such as Mast3rwork and MetaDine. Bocazon was voted "2021 Startup of the Year" in Miami Beach (by Hackernoon) and Baller Mixed Reality was named “Mixed Reality Innovator of the Year” 2022 / 2023 (by Corporate LiveWire) and “Most Pioneering NFT Collectibles Company of 2022” (by Wealth & Finance Magazine).
Contact: Info@StrongInteractive.io | (888) 840-1118
Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/strong-interactive
MEDIA CONTACT: Sean Creighton at 845-893-6109 or sean@echelonculture.com
email us here
