LOTTERY’S 3RD QUARTER TRANSFER BRINGS TOTAL RAISED FOR EDUCATION TO MORE THAN $6.8 BILLION

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Education Lottery (TEL) closed out the third quarter of this fiscal year with a transfer of $127,070,000 to the Lottery for Education Account. This quarter’s (Jan. 1, 2023 – March 31, 2023) transfer is ahead of the $114,044,000 raised during the same period last fiscal year and brings the grand total raised for all TEL-funded programs to more than $6.8 Billion.

Additional details about the funds generated by the TEL since inception include:

“We’re proud to announce this quarter’s results, which are highlighted by a record-breaking third quarter for our instant ticket games,” said TEL President and CEO Rebecca Paul. “Students and families across the state continue to benefit from scholarships, grants and after-school programs funded with Lottery dollars, and we are committed to working hard to continue this momentum.”

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products.