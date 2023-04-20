Butta B-Rocka Releases Music Video for Chart-Topping Single “Time Stands Still”

Butta B Rocka, Internationally Acclaimed Recording Artist Butta B Rocka, Internationally Acclaimed Recording Artist Butta B Rocka, Internationally Acclaimed Recording Artist Butta B Rocka, Internationally Acclaimed Recording Artist Butta B Rocka, Internationally Acclaimed Recording Artist

International Recording Artist and Songwriter Butta B-Rocka has released a new music video for her chart-topping single “Time Stands Still”.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Butta B-Rocka is a multi-talented Internationally Acclaimed Recording Artist. Her career includes work as an Executive Film Producer, Director, Screenwriter, Actress and Best Selling Author.

Butta B-Rocka has been making waves in the music industry for over a decade and has redefined the term “versatility” by showcasing her vocals and composed pieces for ears all over the world, across genres from pop, rock, gospel, country, and rap. Between her background vocals, demo recordings, and stage performances her résumé boasts work with international superstars and Grammy like Janet Jackson, Akon, TLC, Kanye West, Nas, Collective Soul, Zac Brown, Lil Zane, The Dream, Japanese star Namie Amuro, Belgium artist Sandrine and countless other talents and has toured across the globe.

Butta B-Rocka has recently released the new music video for her chart-topping single “Time Stands Still”. The track is a powerful and uplifting anthem that speaks to the importance of taking a moment to appreciate the present. "Time Stands Still" has just been accepted to BET and is also available on popular Roku channels including Otel Music Video/ Otel Universe, Discover Music Videos (DMV)/Videos Spotlight, HipHop Outfront (HWG), My Music Video Channel (Saorsa TV Network), and the Soul Music Showcase.

"Time Stands Still" is also available regionally across the nation on great music video shows including The Chubb Show / OKTV - Charleston NC / Germany, More Music - Grand Rapids MI, Witness the Realest TV - Cleveland OH, The IN Crowd - St Louis MO, Re-Act TV - Madison WI, No Hit Videos - Bangor ME, Music Inner City - Seattle WA, Almen Joi’s Music Video Show - San Bernardino CA, The Venue - Anchorage AK - NBC affiliate, Supa Mix - San Francisco CA, Urban Network Connection - Chicago IL, House of Hip Hop - Pasadena CA, Karamel Video Jams - Richmond VA / Washington DC, Music Mix USA - Ft Lauderdale FL, Take Over TV - Charlotte NC, Hype Show - El Paso TX, TDSL Worldwide - Dallas TX, Trinity TV - San Antonio TX, and The Groove Zone / The Sound Chamber - Denver CO.

For more information about Butta B-Rocka and her music, please visit her website at www.buttabrocka.com. You can stay up on the latest with Butta B Rocka through social media sites: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/buttabrocka/, Twitter: https://twitter.com/buttabrocka, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ButtaBRockamusic/, and on YouTube: https://youtu.be/f9uhQc6tTVA. For booking Information, please contact info@orobinsonprmediagroup.com.

Butta B-Rocka - Time Stands Still (Official Music Video)