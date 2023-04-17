Sysdyne Technologies Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Santhosh Srirambhatla as Chief Technology Officer

Srirambhatla brings 20+ years of building and evolving forward enterprise solutions for vertically focused Software as a Service (SaaS) technology providers.
STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sysdyne Technologies, the Leading Cloud-Native Software Platform for Ready-Mix Concrete Producers, welcomes Santhosh Srirambhatla as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Santhosh will head the product and engineering strategy and teams, in addition to driving the product roadmap and supporting the company’s accelerated growth goals. Santhosh brings over 20 years of experience building, advancing, and implementing enterprise solutions across large and technology sophisticated enterprises such as Jaguar Land Rover, Lenovo, Canon, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Pep Boys, Nvidia, and more.
“We are honored to have Santhosh as the newest member of the leadership team, charged with further advancing the ready-mix industry’s only and leading cloud-native platform,” said Jill Zhang, President and Chief Executive Officer at Sysdyne Technologies. “With the competitive landscape scrambling to play catch-up when it comes to simplification and true cloud products, I am confident Santhosh will not only maintain, but further widen, our significant leadership position and value delivery to our customers.”
Prior to joining Sysdyne Technologies, Santhosh was CTO at Blue Ridge Global where he supported the company’s 7X annual subscription revenue growth. In his capacity at Blue Ridge Global, Santhosh was responsible for Product Development, Product Management, DevOps, Security, and Internal IT. Prior, Santhosh held leadership positions at Steelwedge software (acquired by E2open) for six years. Before Steelwedge, Santhosh worked at larger technology companies such as Honeywell and i2 Technologies. Santhosh is based out of the greater Atlanta, Georgia area.
About Sysdyne
Sysdyne is the only fully interoperable cloud-native software platform purpose built for ready-mix concrete operations; from sales, to production, to delivery management, billing and analytics (BI). Sysdyne’s innovative cloud batch, cloud dispatch, delivery tracking, paperless ticketing, and customer collaboration applications help concrete producers run more efficiently and profitably. Sysdyne is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with full product suite US based support servicing customers around the world.
