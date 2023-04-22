American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm, recently released a post detailing the fundamentals of these accounts and how to use them.
ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, April 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When many people start learning in life, one of the first things taught are the ABCs. American IRA, a Self-Directed IRA administration firm based in Asheville, NC, recently decided that the best way to introduce many investors to the concept of Self-Directed IRAs was to take a similarly fundamental approach. To that end, the firm recently released a post detailing the “ABCs” of Self-Directed IRAs, meaning the fundamental qualities that define self-directed investing.
In the post, available at American IRA’s www.AmericanIRA.com blog, the Self-Directed IRA administration firm detailed “the most essential facts you need to know” so that investors could explore this concept as a potential avenue for retirement investment. That’s why the post began with addressing one of the most important questions in Self-Directed IRAs: why choose one in the first place.
American IRA noted that traditional styles of investing are perfectly valid, but Self-Directing grants access to a wider range of potential retirement assets that investors aren’t typically used to. By working with a Self-Directed IRA custodian, an investor can use the full gamut of valid retirement investment options available to them, including real estate assets, some precious metals, private company stock, and more.
For many, this means the ability to diversify a retirement portfolio beyond what a traditional approach might offer.
American IRA followed up that section by exploring how Self-Directed IRAs work from a more technical standpoint. It detailed the investor-custodian relationship by explaining how investors can issue buy or sell orders to the custodian, who then carry them out on behalf of the Self-Directed IRA. The result is a relationship that can build a more independent way of investing. Investors who value freedom and flexibility in investing above all typically flock to Self-Directed IRAs because of this arrangement.
“This is an important post for anyone considering a Self-Directed IRA,” said Jim Hitt, CEO of American IRA. “Not every investor knows about self-direction, and sometimes, that means the only place to start is by learning the fundamentals.”
For more information, visit the post by clicking to www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties may also reach out to the Self-Directed IRA administration firm American IRA by dialing 866-7500-IRA.
About:
"American IRA, LLC was established in 2004 by Jim Hitt, Founder in Asheville, NC.
The mission of American IRA is to provide the highest level of customer service in the self-directed retirement industry. Jim Hitt and his team have grown the company to over $600 million in assets under administration by educating the public that their Self-Directed IRA account can invest in a variety of assets such as real estate, private lending, limited liability companies, precious metals and much more.
As a Self-Directed IRA administrator, they are a neutral third party. They do not make any recommendations to any person or entity associated with investments of any type (including financial representatives, investment promoters or companies, or employees, agents or representatives associated with these firms). They are not responsible for and are not bound by any statements, representations, warranties, or agreements made by any such person or entity and do not provide any recommendation on the quality profitability or reputability of any investment, individual or company. The term "they" refers to American IRA, located in Asheville and Charlotte, NC."
