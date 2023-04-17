IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Gamer Math Uses Esports to Raise Math Scores

A futuristic logo and caption that reads, "Introducing Gamer Math." The logo is a gaming controller with the buttons replaced by math symbols, such as the ones for division, multiplication, addition, subtraction, etc.

Introducing Gamer Math: Use today’s most popular video games as a vehicle for teaching standards-based math instruction

A chart showing a drastic decline in math scores as reported by the Nation's Report Card

NAEP Math Scores Decline

New K12 course uses today’s most popular video games for standards-based math instruction.

With Gamer Math, students immediately see how math matters - and the better they are at math, the better they will be at the video games they love.”
— Helen Papadopoulos - CA Teacher of the Year Award Winner
UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 17, Mastery Coding announced Gamer Math™ as the newest addition to their catalog of courses. With over 30 hours of standards-based math instruction, students will reinforce essential math concepts using today’s most popular video game titles such as Minecraft, Rocket League, FIFA, and more.

This course is designed to raise math scores after the most significant decline in our nation’s history, as reported by the Nation's Report Card. Meanwhile, data from the Pew research center highlights a trend: students' passion for video games has reached an all-time high. In response, Gamer Math offers a cutting-edge solution - leveraging the power of esports to provide standards-based math instruction that speaks directly to students' interests.

“The biggest challenge math teachers face today is the practical element of math for the students. Unfortunately, most of my students do not see the importance of learning math or how to apply math in the real world. With Gamer Math, students immediately see how math matters - and the better they are at math, the better they will be at the video games they love.”

Helen Papadopoulos
CA Teacher of the Year Award Winner, Math Teacher

With an emphasis on innovation and engagement, Gamer Math™ empowers educators to meet students where they are, offering a dynamic approach to elevate math skills. Created by educators for educators, Gamer Math™ recognizes that the path to progress lies in embracing new methods, breaking free from the status quo, and leveraging the untapped potential of our students.

US schools can seamlessly integrate this course into their school’s curriculum directly through Mastery Coding’s turn-key learning platform. Along with video-based lessons, self-grading assessments, and extensive rostering & data reporting capabilities, Gamer Math™ comes with comprehensive vocabulary and content summaries for each lesson. Students will be able to reinforce crucial math concepts by connecting them to real-life scenarios they are familiar with.

The course is aligned with 6th-grade math standards and can seamlessly integrate with any existing mathematics curriculum. In addition, the course is fully customizable and comes with unlimited professional development and ongoing support.

Peter Polygalov
Mastery Coding
peter@masterycoding.com
Company/Organization
Mastery Coding
1336 Moorpark Rd. Suite 176
Thousand Oaks, California, 91360
United States
+1 818-671-9135
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We transform students' passions into real-world success. Our standards-based curriculum uses a research-backed approach to instruction to generate student engagement. We provide exciting computer programming, esports, and STEM curriculum that combines critical thinking with project-based learning.

http://www.masterycoding.com

