On 99th Day In Office, Secretary Fontes Vows Continued Push To Make Business Services Faster, More Efficient

PHOENIX – Secretary of State Adrian Fontes detailed an ongoing effort to modernize his office's Business Services Division on the eve of the 100th day of his administration.

In addition to his duties as the state's chief elections administrator, Secretary Fontes is also a partner to the business community, tasked with recording business partnerships, certifying the notaries that authenticate important business transaction documents, as well as registering trade names and trademarks.

Responsible for processing millions of dollars of investment in Arizona's economy, the IT systems utilized by his office have not been updated since the early 2000s. Compounding the problem, the office's Business Services Division has been bogged down by a high turnover rate, with non-managerial employees earning an average of $16.50 an hour.

To address these issues, Secretary Fontes requested from the State Legislature an increase in funding to professionalize his Business Services staff and reduce turnover. He is also requesting additional resources to integrate his office's IT systems into Business One Stop, a single online portal with tools to plan and start businesses in Arizona.

Secretary Fontes said: "Today, certain businesses looking to register in our state must print out and mail a paper form and pay by physical check. We need funds to automate this system, and to professionalize staff that is responsible for signing off on tens of millions of dollars in job-creating investments in our state. Arizonans have the right to expect more from its government, and it is my commitment as Secretary of State to update our systems to meet the demands of a global 21st century economy."

As part of this modernization effort, Secretary Fontes convened a Business Advisory Council with leaders across a spectrum of industries to give feedback and guidance to his office. The Council meets on a quarterly basis.

The Fontes Administration began on January 2nd, 2023 when the Secretary was sworn into office. The Administration's 100 day mark will be April 12, 2023.