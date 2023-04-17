Jummar Appointed by flynas as PR & Communications Consultant for the 2nd Year

Jummar has a valuable client portfolio of state organizations and companies from different sectors, including aviation, hospitality, AI, financial technology, real estate, media, education, and energy”
RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jummar PR & Communications has signed a contract with flynas, the Saudi air carrier, and the leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, to provide communication and public relations consulting services in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for the second year in a row.
According to the agreement, Jummar will provide flynas with communications and media content services.
Jummar has a valuable client portfolio of state organizations as well as leading companies from different sectors, including aviation, hospitality, AI, financial technology, real estate, media, education, and energy. It’s a Saudi PR company established in 2021 and has a team of seasoned professionals in communications, crisis management, content development, monitoring, and data analysis.
flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations and aims to reach more than 165 destinations through its strategic plan launched early last year. The success of flynas was recognized with many international awards, including Skytrax International Award as the Best Low-cost Airline in the Middle East in 2022 for the fifth year in a row. It is the highest award given in the aviation sector worldwide since its launch in 1999. flynas was also ranked among the Skytrax top 10 low-cost airlines in the world. Moreover, flynas won the Best Low-cost Airline Award in the Middle East from the World Travel Awards in 2022 for the eighth year in a row.
