Honoris United Universities Appoints Melindi Britz to Lead New Digital Division

UK, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Honoris United Universities, the first and largest network of private higher education institutions in Africa, today announced the appointment of Melindi Britz as Managing Director to the new Honoris Digital Division. Responding to the rapidly expanding demand for online education and aligned to the Honoris mission to continuously reimagine higher education focusing on student success, the business will provide the opportunity to widen access to quality, relevant education in Africa that focuses on employability.

The stand-alone, fully online business will build on the success of the Honoris Online Academy, the existing online delivery of its 15 institutions, and support the Honoris mission to transform 1.5 million lives by 2025. The transformative pan-African network continues to provide quality, accessible education to harness the continent’s demographic dividend. The launch of the Digital Division will allow Honoris to open into new markets of opportunity, whilst expanding reach and access in existing beacon markets including Morocco, Tunisia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Mauritius, where students may be looking for new programs of study to complement the existing portfolio of Honoris institutions.

Melindi brings twenty-plus years of executive experience in the IT and higher education sectors with a special focus on online learning, operations, and business development. She joins after six years at 2U edX where she held a wide range of leadership positions, most recently as senior vice president for university partnerships, responsible for setting up 2U’s UK operations and establishing many of the company’s prestigious partnerships such as the University of Oxford, the University of Cambridge, and The London School of Economics. As a South African national, Melindi passionately advocates for leveraging technology in higher education in Africa and has supported several businesses to grow from a start-up phase to maturity.

Jonathan Louw, Honoris United Universities Group CEO, commented, “For anyone observing the seismic changes taking place in our industry in the wake of increased technology such as generative AI, they’ll understand this urgent opportunity in light of Honoris’ agility and effectiveness at responding to the market. We are delighted to welcome Melindi to grow our online business, embracing technology like never before to meet the needs of our students while continuing to provide access to high-quality education and a rich student experience across Africa.”

Melindi Britz, Managing Director of the Honoris Digital Division, added, “I am truly excited to join Honoris at this pivotal moment, to leverage my passion and experience for education and technology to empower learners across Africa. I look forward to contributing to a new phase of expansion for the network into new geographies and thus allowing access to wider student profiles for lifetime success.”

According to a report by eLearning Africa, the number of online learners in Africa increased significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching an estimated 100 million in 2020. This number continues to grow as access to digital services and infrastructure increases. Education technology (Edtech) provides new modes of online learning, mobile learning solutions, and digital content that can reach students in both urban and rural areas, increasing access to education, reducing the cost of learning materials, and whilst at the same time improving quality.

About Honoris United Universities

Honoris United Universities is the first and largest pan-African private higher education network committed to transforming lives through relevant education for lifetime success. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility and mobile mind-sets are at the heart of the Honoris approach to educate the next generation of leaders and professionals able to impact regionally in a globalized world. Honoris combines the expertise of its member institutions to develop world-class African human talent that is competitive in today’s fast-paced, demanding and increasingly digitized labour and start-up markets.