Ciellos announces Microsoft Partner Accelerator Program for Microsoft Dynamics partners

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Ciellos launched the Microsoft Partner Accelerator Program (MPAP), a Microsoft Partner service specifically created for Microsoft Dynamics System Integrators (SIs) and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) looking to maximize their Microsoft investment.

“Ciellos supported over 230 projects in 2022 for Microsoft Dynamics ISVs and SIs and across all our professional services offerings, ranging from solution development to managed services. We know our Microsoft partners encounter great complexity in optimizing their Microsoft partner relationship.

For this purpose, we developed the Microsoft Partner Accelerator Program (MPAP) so that Dynamics partners can focus on their core business while knowing their Microsoft Partner relationship is in good hands. Expanding our mission to serve partners around ‘Everything Dynamics’” said Karina Nielsen, CEO at Ciellos.

“Having worked over 23 years at Microsoft, I know that managing a partnership from an ISV or SI point of view is not an easy thing. There are many administrative touchpoints like Microsoft Partner Center and numerous ‘dialects’ to speak when connecting with the different departments at Microsoft. With the Ciellos Microsoft Partner Accelerator Program (MPAP) we created a 3-tier package of services which empower us to support or be your PDM,” added Joseph Corigliano, Executive Vice President at Ciellos.

“What we often see is that managing the Microsoft relationship falls on the C-suite which does not have the time or tactical experience to maximize this relationship. Some companies hire dedicated people, but they still have training needs, and they may not have the necessary depth of experience or organizational familiarity to maximize the return of that investment. With the Accelerator Program you have a team of highly experienced Microsoft Partner consultants and a complete organization that knows and does Everything Dynamics.” added Ben Reid, Microsoft Program Manager at Ciellos.

Please visit www.ciellos.com/mpap for more information, or visit the Ciellos booth at Direction NA 2023.



About Ciellos

At Ciellos we help customers and Microsoft Partners succeed with their Microsoft Dynamics solutions and go-to-market strategies. Ciellos’s range of services is ‘Everything Dynamics’.

From Migrations & Upgrades, Cloud Infrastructure to Systems Implementation & Deployment and Solution Development. From Managed Services and go-to-market support to advising and managing Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) & System Integrators (SIs) relation with Microsoft to maximize their Microsoft investment.