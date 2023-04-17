OnPoint Healthcare Partners Announce IRIS.ai The Most Clinically Accurate, Advanced AI Scribing Solution in Healthcare

OnPoint Healthcare Partners, Inc. Announces its fully automated AI (Artificial Intelligence) version of IRIS Virtual Clinical Assistant™.
The amount of time that physicians and other healthcare professionals spend on EHR tasks is a growing concern. The use of EHRs has significantly improved the accuracy and accessibility of patient records, but it has also led to increased documentation requirements and administrative tasks.
IRIS.ai, with it's ambient listening technology, allows the provider to have a natural conversation with their patient without the need for typing into the electronic health record (EHR). This allows the provider to have a more personal meeting - including patient eye contact - while the AI filters out the non-essential pieces of the conversation, keeping only the medically relevant information.
IRIS.ai is the newest addition to IRIS Virtual Clinical Assistant™, OnPoint’s advanced clinical documentation technology. IRIS.ai has now integrated ChatGPT into its proprietary clinical workflow within the Microsoft Azure platform, thereby delivering upon its promise of “Returning the Joy of Medicine" to more practicing clinicians.
Paul Gilbert, MD, an emergency physician, had this to say about his experience with IRIS.ai. "As a physician, my top priority is to provide the best possible care for my patients. Before using IRIS, I spent an excessive amount of time on clinical notes, taking away valuable time from my patients. However, since adopting it into our practice, I have
been able to spend more time at the bedside, and not only have my patients gotten better care, but I have also rediscovered my passion for medicine. IRIS has truly been a game-changer for me."
Enhanced functionality and proprietary continuous learning loop technology within IRIS.ai software captures the detailed patient visit within the context of the patient’s overall medical history, resulting in the highest clinical accuracy rate in the industry.
"The provider can literally walk out of the exam room and within minutes have a summarized 'visit note' sent directly to their EHR, ready for review and minor editing" states Jim Boswell, President and CEO of OnPoint Healthcare Partners, Inc.
According to Forbes 1 , a recent survey of nearly 155,000 physicians revealed that they spend over 16 minutes using the EHR for each patient visit, which is one minute longer than the average length of an entire typical patient encounter.
“That means in an average 8-hour workday, over half of a provider’s day isn’t even spent seeing patients, also, the provider will likely have to spend hours of personal time “catching up” on clinical documentation, leading to significant provider burnout. Either way, it’s a lose-lose scenario.” says Rodney Haynes, EVP and COO of OnPoint
Healthcare Partners, Inc.
IRIS Virtual Clinical Assistant™, which includes OnPoint’s existing flagship IRIS.ci solution, has successfully produced over 500,000 clinical notes, while boasting the healthcare industry’s highest accuracy clinical rate at 98%. The result is that a provider will finish reviewing and approving an IRIS note in less than 2 minutes, on average.
IRIS.ai can be seamlessly integrated within any electronic medical records system. It also offers provider-specific templates for customization, and an advanced encryption process, available for both Android and Apple IOS mobile devices.
"At OnPoint, we understand that some providers want a more plug-n-play approach, which is our new IRIS.ai solution.” states Boswell. “While others prefer a more robust solution with additional customization support, as available within IRIS.ci. We are excited to offer IRIS.ai and fulfill our mission of helping support ALL providers focus less
on administrative burden and more on quality time with their patients, and their family."
Founded in 2019, OnPoint Healthcare Partners, Inc., pursues its goal of easing the industry’s growing administrative workload that has been placed on healthcare professionals and organizations, by applying more than 100 years of healthcare executive leadership and experience to the market. The global healthcare technology company is dedicated to improving healthcare provider efficiency and revenue by providing comprehensive and innovative technology solutions.
OnPoint Healthcare Inc.
2201 Long Prairie Rd., Suite 107-394
Flower Mound, TX 75022
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Ellie Lowney: ellie@internalprofits.com 415-948-5275 or
Pat@internalprofits.com
