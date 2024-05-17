One of Arizona’s Newest Wineries Took a Chance To Follow Their Passion And Their Awards Show it Is Paying Off
1764 Vineyards Just Won Double Gold in San Francisco and Best Arizona Red Wine HerePHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Media Contact:
Elizabeth Lowney Creating Buzz PR
elizabeth@creatingbuzzpr.com
415-948-5275
When you first meet Jules and Bob Dixon winemaker and founders of 1764 Vineyards you can’t help but feel their passion about making the most interesting, and best wine possible. And that passion is paying off in medals and awards since their first wine - before they even had a vineyard.
In January 2024 they won a Double Gold Award from San Francisco Chronicle for their 2021 ‘Eight Years Later Red Blend.
SF Chronicle: https://winejudging.com/medal_winners_2024/awards_by_winery.php
In March 1764 Vineyards won this year's Growers Cup for Best Red Wine in Arizona for 8 Years Later 2021.
https://www.azcentral.com/story/entertainment/dining/wine/2024/03/17/best-arizona-wines-2024/72113952007/
From AZ Wine Growers Association:
With an impressive array of contenders, we are thrilled to reveal this year's Governor's Cup Best Red Wine winner is 1764 Vineyards 8 Years Later 2021. For the full list, visit https://www.azcentral.com/.../best-arizona.../72113952007/
From AZ Central wine competition: Results of the competition: The Growers Cup for the best red wine went to the 2021 8 Years Later, a red blend produced by 1764 Vineyards. It is an unconventional mix of Petite Sirah, Sangiovese and Petit Verdot. The winemaker is Jules Dixon, co-owner of 1764 Vineyards and a graduate of the Southwest Wine Center at Yavapai College.
This is just an example of Jules’ creative wine making. She is constantly coming up with fresh ideas for wine such as her “orange wine” called Cochise Sunset Rosé, which they won a bronze medal for in 2022.
Their journey started in 2012 during a harvest party at a vineyard in the Verde Valley, when the idea was born. In 2014, the pair sold their home in The Phoenix Valley and moved to Cottonwood, Arizona so Jules could attend the Southwest Wine Center at Yavapai College.
Jules won a medal for the first wine they ever made - before they even had a vineyard. Their first wine, Deep Thought Syrah, won silver in 2020 in the Arizona Central Wine Competition.
“Originally, we planned to get our vineyard up and running before we started making wine", states the winemaker, Jules Dixon. "but then, an opportunity presented itself (before we had a vineyard), so we got some grapes and jumped in." Jules continues, "Bob asked me to make a Syrah, so I did and today, our Deep Thought Syrah has a permanent place on the menu because it did so well”. "So, the consumer really decided for us to start a vineyard”
And in 2017, they purchased land at the foothills of the Dragoon Mountain Range and started planting their first acre. At that moment, 1764 Vineyards was born.
Although 1764 is still a new vineyard, awards are not new to them. Since their first wine they have won multiple awards including:
2020 Deep Thought Syrah – Gold in SF Chronicle Wine Competition, 2023
2021 Excogitamus Sangiovese, Silver in SF Chronicle Wine Competition, 2024
2021 Time & Place Sweet Syrah Rosé, AZ Central Wine Competition, 2023
R-Squared Cubed Red blend Silver & Judges Favorite, AZ Central Wine Competition, 2023
One of the many unique qualities of Bob and Jules Dixon is their creativity and meaning in all their wines including their company name and logo which features the nearby Dragoon Mountains and the asterisk.
“For us, this asterisk has a deep layered meaning” states Bob Dixon. “Being fans of science fiction, and history we desired to have a name that represents us and encourages people to follow their passions and boldly choose their own path”.
And one of the most inspiring things about them is that they are both grandparents and Bob still keeps his “day job” to help with the finances.
About 1764 Vineyards:
1764 Vineyards is a family-owned and operated vineyard and winery located in the Pearce/Sunsites area of Cochise County, AZ just East of Cochise Stronghold. Their 30-acre property sits at 4500 feet in the Wilcox AVA, where the climate and soil are reminiscent of growing regions found in Italy, Spain and France.
We set out on a journey to produce handcrafted wines that represent the terroir of the Willcox AVA, infused with the passion, dedication and love that is 1764 Vineyards and to inspire others to follow their passions.
Why 1764?
It begins with the Asterisk: each person is unique and so are their diverse passions and dreams and no one phrase can convey their meaning.
There's a little nerd in all of us: In computer-speak, the asterisk is commonly used as a wild card and is represented by the ASCII code 42
It's the answer: As Douglas Adams once penned in Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, "Life, the Universe, and Everything. There is an answer...." The answer is 42.
It's in the math: The product of 42*42 is 1764, a perfect square.
To boldly go: 1764 is the number of a ship of the line in Star Trek called the Defiant.
Lite the fuse: In 1764 British Parliament passed the Sugar Act on the American Colonies, lighting the fuse of revolution.
Founded in 2017, they are currently growing Petit Verdot, Picpoul Blanc, Vermentino, Syrah, Riesling, Sagrantino and many others planned in the coming years. Their first wine release was the 2018 Deep Thought Syrah, a Silver Medal Winner at the 2020 azcentral.com Arizona Wine Competition.
1764 Vineyards
357 W Treasure Rd
Pearce, Az 85625 PH: 520-329-2590
Email: 1764vineyards@gmail.com
https://www.1764vineyards.com/
For Media Inquiries contact: Elizabeth Lowney, Creating Buzz PR at
(cell) 415 948-5275 or elizabeth@creatngbuzzpr.com
https://www.linkedin.com/in/elizlowney/
Elizabeth Lowney
Creating Buzz PR
+1 415-948-5275
elizabeth@creatingbuzzpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn