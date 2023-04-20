AppZen’s Autonomous AP Achieves SAP Certified Integration with SAP NetWeaver®

Autonomous AP Delivers Industry-leading AI-powered Accounts Payable Automation and Compliance to Customers Through Interoperability With SAP® Solutions

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AppZen, a leading provider of AI-powered finance automation and compliance solutions across invoices, expenses, and cards, today announced its Autonomous AP solution has achieved SAP-certified integration with the SAP NetWeaver® technology platform. AppZen’s Autonomous AP has been proven to integrate with SAP® solutions, allowing SAP customers to leverage AppZen's industry-leading, AI-first, autonomous processing of accounts payable invoices and compliance directly within their SAP environment.

SAP NetWeaver® is an industry-leading integration and application platform that enables organizations to integrate data, applications, and processes across their entire IT landscape. The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that AppZen’s Autonomous AP integrates with SAP NetWeaver®.

“AppZen is thrilled to have achieved SAP certification for our Autonomous AP solution, now certified as powered by SAP NetWeaver,” said Anant Kale, CEO of AppZen. “This certification underscores our commitment to providing our customers with the highest levels of integration and interoperability, enabling them to fully utilize the power of our AI-first autonomous processing of AP invoices within their SAP environment.”

AppZen's Autonomous AP solution enables 100% accurate processing of accounts payable invoices without any human touch, from reading emails received from suppliers, to invoice capture, GL coding, purchase order matching, and prepayment audits, all the way to ok-to-pay. AppZen’s finance AI incorporates its deep knowledge and understanding of spend transactions, documents, accounting, and the business practices and policies unique to every company, to enable its AI to make human-like decisions that otherwise would have required the expertise of an experienced company AP professional.

As a result of the certified integration of Autonomous AP by SAP, SAP customers can now easily and seamlessly integrate AppZen’s Autonomous AP solution into their existing SAP landscape, streamlining their accounts payable process and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements.

In addition, AppZen continues to participate in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. Through the program, partners work closely with SAP to develop and certify the technical integration of their solutions with SAP software. Integrated partner applications extend, complement, and add value to SAP solutions, thereby helping mutual customers more successfully meet business needs and drive strong results.

About AppZen

AppZen is the leader in the autonomous processing and compliance of spend transactions across invoices, expenses, and cards. Its patented artificial intelligence is purpose-built for finance to enable autonomous processing, audit, and compliance of invoices, cards, and expense transactions, and is the fastest way for companies to massively increase efficiency and save money. It seamlessly integrates with existing accounts payable, expense, and card workflows to read, understand, and make real-time decisions based on your unique spend profile, leading to faster processing times and fewer instances of fraud or wasteful spend. AppZen's invoice, expense, and card transaction solutions are used by some of the world's largest and most complex global enterprises, including one-third of the Fortune 500, to replace manual finance processes and accelerate the speed and agility of their businesses. To learn more, visit us at www.appzen.com.

