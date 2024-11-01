AppZen Announces Strategic Partnership with JAGGAER to Transform Accounts Payable Operations

AI Finance Automation Leader Teams Up with Global Autonomous Commerce Pioneer

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppZen, a leader in AI Finance Automation, today announced a strategic partnership with JAGGAER, a global leader in autonomous commerce. This collaboration aims to revolutionize invoice processing for enterprises worldwide by integrating AppZen's AI agent technology into JAGGAER's comprehensive procure-to-pay platform.

This partnership represents a significant advancement in AppZen's mission to make all business spending decisions instant and autonomous. By joining forces with JAGGAER, AppZen extends its reach to offer unparalleled accuracy, efficiency, and compliance in invoice processing.

JAGGAER, with its robust autonomous commerce solutions, brings a wealth of experience in streamlining procurement processes. The company's platform manages over $500 billion in annual spend for more than 1,750 customers globally, making it an ideal partner for AppZen's finance automation technology.

The partnership addresses critical needs in the finance and procurement technology ecosystem by offering:

1. AI Invoice Data Capture: Ensure precise invoice entry, automated GL accounting, and PO matching, significantly reducing processing times and errors.

2. Advanced Multi-line PO Matching: Match complex invoices and PO lines without rules, with high confidence, leveraging AI that understands document content and context.

3. Autonomous Processing of Non-PO-backed Invoices: Accurately assign GL codes and allocations, minimizing the need for human intervention.

4. Seamless Integration: The AppZen-JAGGAER connector uses JAGGAER's standard RESTful API, ensuring smooth data flow between the two platforms.

Organizations across various industries, including education, manufacturing, business services, public sector, energy & utilities, CPG/retail, and pharmaceuticals & life sciences, will benefit from this partnership through access to a powerful combination of AppZen's innovative finance automation solutions and JAGGAER's comprehensive procure-to-pay platform.

AppZen’s CEO Anant Kale added, "We’re happy to bring AppZen’s Autonomous AP technology to JAGGAER’s robust procure-to-pay platform. This integration represents the future of finance automation, allowing businesses to transform their accounts payable processes with unparalleled accuracy, speed, and efficiency. Together, we’re setting a new standard for financial innovation."

“Our partnership with AppZen marks a significant step forward in the evolution of AP automation,” said Dawn Andre, JAGGAER’s Chief Product Officer. “By combining JAGGAER’s expertise in procurement and accounts payable processing with AppZen's AI-driven automation, we're delivering a solution that will transform the way companies manage their invoices, creating efficiencies and reducing manual work.”

For more information about this partnership and the services offered, please visit JAGGAER or contact partnerships@appzen.com.

AppZen is the leader in AI-powered finance automation software, empowering organizations to streamline financial processes, reduce risks, and gain real-time insights into their financial data. With advanced AI and machine learning capabilities, AppZen helps companies modernize their finance operations for improved efficiency and compliance.

JAGGAER is a global leader in autonomous commerce, offering an end-to-end solution for enterprise customers. With over 1,750 customers, 3 million+ users, and $500+ billion in annual spend managed via its platform, JAGGAER provides trusted solutions for automating and optimizing the entire source-to-contract (S2C) process.

For inquiries, please email: marketing@appzen.com

