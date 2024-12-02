AppZen Launches Expense Audit and Autonomous AP in AWS Marketplace to Accelerate Enterprise Finance Transformation

Finance Automation Leader Joins AWS Marketplace to Help Finance Teams Become Strategic Business Partners

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AppZen, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) finance automation software, today announced the availability of its Expense Audit and Autonomous AP solutions in AWS Marketplace. This curated digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors makes it easy to find, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The availability of these solutions allows enterprises to streamline procurement of AppZen’s proprietary AI solutions using their AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) commitments.

The launch in AWS Marketplace significantly simplifies the purchasing process for enterprises seeking to modernize their finance operations with AI automation. Organizations can now discover, purchase, and deploy AppZen’s solutions more efficiently while consolidating their software spend through their existing AWS relationships. As a vendor in AWS Marketplace, AppZen has undergone AWS’s comprehensive vetting process, helping customers accelerate their security and compliance reviews.

“Our presence in AWS Marketplace marks a significant milestone in making finance automation more accessible to enterprises worldwide,” said Anant Kale, CEO of AppZen. “This launch allows organizations to transform their finance operations while maximizing their AWS investments, ultimately helping finance teams evolve from transaction processors to strategic business partners.”

Key benefits of accessing AppZen in AWS Marketplace include:

- Streamlined Procurement: Reduce procurement cycles by up to 40% through simplified purchasing and faster deployment

- Enhanced Security Compliance: Benefit from AWS’s comprehensive vendor vetting process, minimizing internal security reviews

- Flexible Budget Management: Leverage existing AWS commitments or access new procurement options for budget-constrained initiatives

- Cost Optimization: Apply AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) commitments toward AppZen solutions

- Consolidated Billing: Simplify vendor management with unified AWS invoicing

AppZen’s solutions available in AWS Marketplace include:

Expense Audit

- Real-time expense report auditing powered by AI

- Automated policy compliance and fraud detection

- Deep learning algorithms for receipt verification and analysis

Autonomous AP

- End-to-end autonomous invoice processing

- Multi-line PO matching with AI

- Automated GL coding and allocation

Organizations interested in transforming their finance operations with AppZen can now visit AWS Marketplace to learn more, start a free trial, or purchase the solutions directly. For additional information, please visit AWS Marketplace or contact partnerships@appzen.com.

AppZen is the leader in AI finance automation, empowering organizations to streamline financial processes, reduce risks, and gain insights into their financial data. With advanced AI and machine learning capabilities, AppZen helps companies modernize their finance operations for improved efficiency and compliance. Global enterprises use AppZen’s solutions to replace manual finance processes and accelerate business agility.

