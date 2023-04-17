SEQSTER and CLEAR Forge Partnership to Drive Innovation and Improve Patient Outcomes with Real-World Data

SEQSTER and CLEAR Forge Partnership

The partnership empowers patients to securely connect and collect their real-time medical records for clinical trials

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the HIMSS Global Health Conference, SEQSTER PDM Inc. (“SEQSTER”), a pioneer in patient-centric healthcare data technology and patient management, launched a partnership with CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the trusted secure identity platform, to provide patients with Individual Access Services and allow them to securely access, control and share their personal health information with authorized users. SEQSTER has integrated the CLEAR platform to allow patients to seamlessly confirm their identity, access their medical records, and safely share them with various clinical trial research organizations within the SEQSTER Operating System for healthcare.

With this partnership, patients can now affirm their identity – with just a government-issued ID and a selfie – to easily create and manage their SEQSTER account. Once a SEQSTER patient verifies their identity and creates their account, they can securely share their personal health information with SEQSTER’s life sciences partners.

“Our partnership with CLEAR is a testament to our commitment to advancing healthcare through innovative technologies and partnerships. With our combined expertise, we can make real-world data more accessible, meaningful and impactful for patients, researchers, and healthcare organizations,” said Ardy Arianpour CEO & Co-Founder at SEQSTER.

“The Powered by CLEAR platform makes it easy for patients to safely access and share their health information in a matter of minutes,” said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO of CLEAR. “This partnership means patients or clinical trial staff can spend more time focused on improving health and less time making phone calls to track down health records. CLEAR is excited to be working with SEQSTER to foster a more secure and less stressful patient clinical trial experience.”

"As a SEQSTER client, we know the value of real-world data in driving innovation and improving patient outcomes. The partnership between SEQSTER and CLEAR is an exciting development for the industry, and we're looking forward to working with SEQSTER to access faster, more accurate data and ultimately deliver better treatments to patients," states Paul Petraro, Global Head of Real World Evidence Centre of Excellence for Boehringer Ingelheim.

About SEQSTER

SEQSTER is the leading healthcare technology company that breaks down health data silos at scale. Its enterprise operating system aggregates disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement and data interoperability.

SEQSTER has nationwide coverage of EHRs from hospitals and medical groups, genomic DNA, wearables, pharmacy and social determinants of health data. Through its customizable white-label approach, SEQSTER provides accelerated access to de-identified, tokenized, real-time data and comprehensive curated data to address critical needs across the healthcare continuum.

SEQSTER is privately held and headquartered in San Diego.

To learn more about the SEQSTER, please contact us at info@seqster.com or visit www.seqster.com

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With more than 15 million members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identity platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell member data. For more information, visit clearme.com or clearme.com/healthcare.