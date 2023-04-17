Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Share, Worldwide Opportunities, Future Potential By 2030
Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market is projected to grow USD 0.287 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.10% during the forecast period 2022 - 2030.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent Software Vendors Market: The Independent Software Vendors Market is driven by a rapidly evolving information and communication industry with a healthy CAGR of ~14.10% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.
Market Research Future Insights
According to MRFR analysis, the " Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market " is expected to register a CAGR of~14.10% from 2022to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 287 million by 2030.
Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) are companies that develop and distribute software applications that are designed to meet specific needs of businesses or consumers. The ISV market refers to the ecosystem of software vendors that create, sell, and support these software applications.
Key Players
Some of the key market players are:
- Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
- ServiceNow (U.S.)
- LP (U.S.)
- Compuware Corporation (U.S.)
- HP Development Company (U.S.)
- SAP SE (Germany)
- Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)
- Apple Inc. (U.S.)
- Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
- Micro Focus (U.S.)
- Yahoo! (U.S.)
- IBM Corporation (U.S.)
ISVs operate in various industries and can offer solutions for a wide range of business needs such as accounting, customer relationship management, inventory management, human resources, marketing, and many more. The ISV market is highly competitive, with many vendors vying for market share. As technology evolves, ISVs must continuously innovate and adapt their products to meet changing customer needs and to stay ahead of the competition.
The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the Independent Software Vendors (ISV) market. The pandemic forced many businesses to adopt remote work arrangements, and this has led to a surge in demand for software that enables remote collaboration, video conferencing, and other remote work solutions. As a result, ISVs that offer such solutions have seen increased demand for their products.
The pandemic has disrupted supply chains across various industries, which has affected the availability of hardware and software components needed for software development. This has resulted in delays in product development and increased costs for ISVs.
Regional Analysis
The largest region in terms of revenue generated by Independent Software Vendors is North America, which includes the United States and Canada.
North America has a highly developed technology industry and is home to many of the world's largest software companies. It also has a large market for enterprise software, which is the primary focus of many ISVs.
Other regions with significant ISV markets include Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. These regions are also home to many established and emerging software companies, and they offer growth opportunities for ISVs that are looking to expand their reach.
Market Segmentation
The Independent Software Vendors Market has been segmented into type and application.
Based on the type, the market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud.
Based on the application, the market has been segmented into education, financial, healthcare and logistics.
