Sean Keenan signs on to US projects

The acclaimed Australian actor will start filming in the US, in the coming months.
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Critically acclaimed Australian actor Sean Keenan ('Power of the Dog,' 'Nitram'), AACTA-nominated for his leading role in ‘Wake in Fright,’ has joined the cast of two projects shooting stateside.
Keenan, also known for his beloved turns on 'Puberty Blues,' 'Lockie Leonard' and the recent hit ABC series 'Barons,' will soon start filming stateside alongside a stellar cast.
Exact plot details for Keenan’s future projects remain under wraps, but our editors have obtained information about the confident team behind each.
In the first project, Keenan’s role will be a departure from his previous characters in playing a young father to what is described as a “underwater-adventure” from Australian producers based in LA at Honeybar Productions.
Keenan’s other project comes from acclaimed filmmakers behind the Emmy-winning Ozark, and will see him star opposite acclaimed Chinese-Australian actress Lin Yin ('The Portable Door').
Keenan’s representatives shared the following statement. “Sean is without a doubt Australia’s top young Australian male actor. Capable of exploring characters with vulnerability and humour, Sean’s command of storytelling will no doubt be received by American audiences with a warm embrace.”
Most recently Sean will be seen starring opposite BAFTA winner Abigail Lawrie in 'No Escape', a high end escapist thriller for Paramount + as part of their International UK slate of Productions.
Keenan, repped by Karli Doumanis and Shanahan Management, has also appeared in Netflix series ‘Glitch,’ TIFF- historical drama 'True History of the Kelly Gang' with Oscar-winner Russell Crowe, and ABC series 'Newton’s Law.'
