The Dolphin Company Was Present at the Tianguis Turistico 2023

In this 47th edition of the Tianguis Turístico, the 32 states of the Mexican Republic participated with more than 600 exhibiting companies.
We estimate that we had more than one hundred appointments with buying companies, through which we managed to enhance the name of Mexico as the best choice of tourist destination worldwide”
— said Claudia Sosa, Chief Commercial Officer of TDC
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dolphin Company, a worldwide park operator, announced that it was present during the Tianguis Turístico 2023, the business forum based on pre-arranged appointments between buyers and exhibitors that was held March 26-29 at the Citibanamex Center in Mexico City.
The Tianguis Turístico is the most important event in Mexico's tourism sector, bringing together thousands of professionals who promote a wide variety of products that show why Mexico is recognized as a tourist destination of excellence both nationally and internationally.
In this 47th edition of the Tianguis Turístico, the 32 states of the Mexican Republic participated with more than 600 exhibiting companies, including hotels, airlines, etc., and more than 700 buying companies, including tour operators, wholesalers, travel agents, among others, from five different continents.
"During this edition, we estimate that we had more than one hundred appointments with buying companies, through which we managed to enhance the name of Mexico as the best choice of tourist destination worldwide, thanks to the richness of its biodiversity, culture, and traditions. We are proud to be part of this important event that allows us to contribute positively to the reputation and economy of our country, by offering fun, safe and innovative activities in important destinations in Mexico," said Claudia Sosa, Chief Commercial Officer of The Dolphin Company.
The Dolphin Company is a company that recognizes Mexico as a world-class tourist destination, which is why almost half of the parks, habitats, marinas, and water parks that belong to its family are located within the Mexican Republic, specifically in the states of Quintana Roo, Jalisco and Nayarit.
About The Dolphin Company
For more than 28 years, The Dolphin Company, a global park operator, has provided 'The Experience of a Lifetime' to more than 21 million visitors at its 32 parks, dolphin habitats and marinas around the world. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences, while raising awareness of the importance of animal welfare, preservation and care of the environment. For more information visit www.thedolphinco.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Public Relations Department
The Dolphin Company
+52 (998) 149-9735
email us here