New Urgent Care in Whiteville — Carolina QuickCare Offers Walk-in Care 7 Days a Week

Whiteville residents deserve access to quality healthcare 7 days a week. Our team provides professional care in a modern setting, and we’re excited to open our doors to the Whiteville community today.”
WHITEVILLE, NC, U.S.A., April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A brand new urgent care facility in Whiteville, Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care, is now open 7 days a week at 82 Whites Crossing Plaza (📍 beside the Pizza Hut, right off of Hwy 701). The state-of-the-art, walk-in medical center is open to patients of all ages, offering convenient hours and rapid, affordable alternatives to emergency room services.

Our experienced Carolina QuickCare Whiteville team provides professional, walk-in care evenings & weekends:

▶ Monday - Saturday: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
▶ Sundays: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

"Whiteville residents deserve access to affordable, walk-in care 7 days a week," said Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer. "Our team prides itself on providing quality care in a state-of-the-art setting, and we’re excited to open our doors to the Whiteville community today."

No appointment is necessary at Carolina QuickCare, but Whiteville patients can check in online and pre-register for their visit. Carolina QuickCare Whiteville is a Veterans Administration-authorized urgent care provider.

— Quality Urgent Care & Convenient Services —

Carolina QuickCare accepts all major insurance, and also offers $119 self-pay pricing. The Carolina QuickCare Whiteville urgent care location provides the following services 7 days a week:

COVID testing & treatment • Stitches • Upper respiratory & sinus infections • Headaches • Ear infections
Allergy care • Onsite lab & X-ray • $89 DOT Physicals • Cold & Flu • Rashes • Insect bites & stings • Wound care
Sprains & Strains • TB/PPD skin tests • Burns • STD testing & treatment • Occupational Medicine • and more

Residents are welcome to tour the new facility at 82 Whites Crossing Plaza, Whiteville, NC 28472, during business hours. Learn more about the Whiteville Urgent Care location by texting “QUICK” to 843-418-9107, or get social with us at https://www.facebook.com/QuickCareWhiteville or https://www.instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/.

