New Urgent Care in Whiteville — Carolina QuickCare Offers Walk-in Care 7 Days a Week

WHITEVILLE, NC, U.S.A., April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A brand new urgent care facility in Whiteville, Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care, is now open 7 days a week at 82 Whites Crossing Plaza (📍 beside the Pizza Hut, right off of Hwy 701). The state-of-the-art, walk-in medical center is open to patients of all ages, offering convenient hours and rapid, affordable alternatives to emergency room services.
▶ Monday - Saturday: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm
▶ Sundays: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm
"Whiteville residents deserve access to affordable, walk-in care 7 days a week," said Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer. "Our team prides itself on providing quality care in a state-of-the-art setting, and we’re excited to open our doors to the Whiteville community today."
No appointment is necessary at Carolina QuickCare, but Whiteville patients can check in online and pre-register for their visit. Carolina QuickCare Whiteville is a Veterans Administration-authorized urgent care provider.
— Quality Urgent Care & Convenient Services —
Carolina QuickCare accepts all major insurance, and also offers $119 self-pay pricing. The Carolina QuickCare Whiteville urgent care location provides the following services 7 days a week:
