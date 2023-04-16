Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Extends Application Window for Military Defense Infrastructure and Defense Reinvestment Grants

Eligible applicants have until April 28 to apply for Defense Infrastructure and Defense Reinvestment grants to benefit state's military communities and military installations.

Tallahassee, FL – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced that the deadline to apply for funding through the Defense Infrastructure and Defense Reinvestment grant programs has been extended. Applications will now be accepted through Friday, April 28, 2023, and additional information is available on the Military Community Programs webpage.

“DEO is proud to support Governor DeSantis’ mission to keep Florida the most military-friendly state in the nation and since 2019, more than $9.9 million has been awarded through its unique military community programs,” said DEO Acting Secretary Meredith Ivey. “Eligible communities are strongly encouraged to apply for this invaluable funding to support military communities, families, and their local economies.”

Eligible applicants include defense-dependent local governments and local economic development councils representing a local government with a military installation that could be adversely affected by federal actions.

The Florida Defense Infrastructure Grant Program (DIG) supports local infrastructure projects that make a positive impact on the military value of installations within the state by addressing encroachment, transportation and access, housing, utilities, communications, environment, and security needs. Funds are used for projects that benefit both local communities and military installations. Previously, DIG funds have been awarded to projects such as:

The City of Tampa’s initiative to improve the roadway near MacDill Air Force Base to reduce vehicle traffic congestion, commute times and emissions, as well as to improve freight and delivery schedules.

Match funds for the City of Jacksonville to obtain $1.5 million in Federal Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration funding to jointly acquire restrictive use easements of properties in the Military Influence Zone at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

A Florida Space Coast initiative to build a new Brevard County Emergency Management Operations Center.

The Florida Defense Reinvestment Grant Program (DRG) provides support for community-based activities that protect existing military installations, diversify the economy of a defense-dependent community, or develop plans that facilitate the reuse of closed or realigned military installations, such as developing and implementing strategies that will help communities support the mission of military installations. Previously, DRG funds have been awarded to projects such as:

The development of Clay County’s five-year strategic plan.

Santa Rosa County’s initiative to assess 5G services, as well as implement and establish a resiliency scorecard for military and community partnering initiatives that enhance and protect military installations.

Clay County’s development of a Strategic Sites Inventory Program, which would catalog shovel ready sites as part of the development along the First Coast Expressway project.