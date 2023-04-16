Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and Florida Division of Emergency Management Announce One-Stop Business Resource Site for Local Businesses Impacted by Flooding in Broward County

Located at the Park & Ride Lot in the NW Quadrant of I-95 and Broward Blvd

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity and the Florida Division of Emergency Management announce a One-Stop Business Resource Site will be available this week for local businesses impacted by flash flooding seeking recovery resources. This site is operated by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity in partnership with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, CareerSource Florida, and the Florida Small Business Development Center Network.

On April 13, 2023, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 23-65 , declaring a state of emergency for Broward County due to severe flooding and rainfall. The latest updates on state agency resource deployment are available on the Florida Division of Emergency Management website.

The One-Stop Business Resource Site will open Monday, April 17 at 1 p.m. until 6 p.m., and be open 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. beginning Tuesday, April 18. Staff will be available to assist businesses and employees with services like the Business Damage Assessment Survey, Business Continuity Planning, and job search assistance.

Location Information:

Park and Ride Lot in the NW Quadrant of I95 and Broward Blvd (Enter off on Broward Blvd)

216 NW 22nd Ave

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311



“Together with our partners, DEO is proud to collaborate on a one-stop site for businesses and employees impacted by flash flooding in Southeast Florida,” said DEO Acting Secretary Meredith Ivey. “We will continue working closely with the Broward County business community to assess their needs and expedite their economic recovery.”

“Getting local businesses, back up and running, is one of the most crucial components in the aftermath of a disaster,” said Executive Director, Kevin Guthrie. “This one stop shop will help business get back on their feet and help the local economy continue to recover from the devastating flooding. “

“The state is committed to helping Florida Broward County residents impacted by the flooding get the services they need to bounce back,” said Adrienne Johnston, President and CEO of CareerSource Florida. “Employers and employees are encouraged to visit the CareerSource network team members and our state partners at the one-stop business resource site to learn more about how we can assist them in their recovery efforts.”

“We are saddened to see and hear stories of damage and loss that residents and small businesses have suffered due to severe flooding in the region,” said Greg Britton, State Director of the Florida Small Business Development Center Network. “We are committed to doing all we can to help small business owners secure the necessary resources to recover.”

“Our community has seen devastating impacts due to the recent flash flooding event, and we are working alongside our state and local partners to do everything that we can to get our county residents the resources they need,” said Monica Cepero, County Administrator of Broward County. “We are encouraging our local business to seek out available assistance to help them get back on their feet and reopen their doors and as quickly as possible.”

All businesses affected by the flooding are encouraged to complete the Business Damage Assessment Survey to inform recovery efforts for local, state, and federal officials.

The Business Emergency Operations Center has been activated to response to business and industry concerns. Call the Private Sector Hotline at 850-815-4925 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or email ESF18@EM.MyFlorida.com with questions about business recovery from the flooding.