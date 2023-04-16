Spring freshet - Montréal enters alert mode and is rolling out the human, material and financial resources required

MONTRÉAL, April 16, 2023 /CNW/ - In the context of the spring freshet, the urban agglomeration of Montréal enters Alert mode as part of its special response plan (PPI) regarding floods. By taking action, the agglomeration will be prepared to deploy resources swiftly in order to support residents as they prepare for flood risks.

Montréal is monitoring the situation closely and is continuously measuring water levels. A rise in the levels and flows of various bodies of water in the Montréal archipelago has been recorded. On April 16, water flows and levels were on the rise and reached the threshold for minor floods at the Carillon dam. Flows are expected to rise over the next 48 hours.

Various boroughs and related municipalities of the urban agglomeration of Montréal, namely those bordering on the Lac des Deux Montagnes, Lac St-Louis, and Rivière des Prairies, may experience various levels of flooding due to the spring freshet.

"Montréal is ready to roll out the necessary measures to prepare for possible floods. We know how stressful this time of year can be for many Montrealers who live along the shores of the Rivière des Prairies, and we will be there to support them. Our crews are ready to invest the necessary human, material, and financial resources to handle the spring freshet. At this time, the safety of our population and the preparedness of the areas at risk of flooding are the main concerns for the city. We wish to inform the population of possible risks related to rising water levels, as well as of the measures to be taken in case of potential floods. Residents of the at-risk areas are encouraged to prepare quickly, as we are. The city is working on reaching out to all residents to provide them with the necessary information to prepare," stated Alain Vaillancourt, executive committee member in charge of public security.

Being prepared

In case of an emergency or of a natural disaster, residents must take the initial action to ensure their own safety and to protect their property .

A family emergency plan lets every member of your household know what to do and where to go should they be required to evacuate the home. An emergency disaster preparedness kit can provide your family with the basic necessitiesfor at least 72 hours.

The Flooding section of montreal.ca provides the necessary information regarding what to do preventively. Citizens may also look up further information concerning local municipal action on the website of their borough or municipality. The free Resident Services app enables residents to receive Notices and Alerts regarding emergencies or unforeseen events.

