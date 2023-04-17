HYDRO-BLOK Expands Manufacturing Capacity with New Factory in Bangkok, Thailand

New Factory Facility in Bangkok, Thailand The new manufacturing facility planned in Bangkok Thailand New HYDRO-BLOK uncoupling membrane product line

Using Hydro-Blok systems have made it easier to schedule our crews as we can now start tiling the same day as the install. Homeowners appreciate the faster install time and cost savings.” — Kitchen & bath installer, Central USA

BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HYDRO-BLOK, the leading manufacturer of foam based waterproofing shower system and building panels, has announced the opening of its new factory in Bangkok, Thailand, to expand its manufacturing capacity and support its growing global market. The new factory will produce the company's signature waterproofing shower system foam products and its new uncoupling membrane product line. The new factory, which spans over 150,000 square sq ft, will significantly increase HYDRO-BLOK's manufacturing capacity, allowing the company to meet the growing demand for its products from customers worldwide.

The VP of HYDRO-BLOK, Mr. Brian Dunn, said, "We are excited to announce the opening of our new factory in Bangkok, Thailand. This expansion will allow us to meet the growing demand for our products in North America and the global market. We are committed to providing our customers with high-quality products designed to meet their needs, and we believe this new factory will help us achieve that goal."

Besides jumpstart the production in Thailand by renting the above mentioned 300,000 sq ft manufacturing facility, HYDRO-BLOK also made a long-term commitment of more diversified and safe supply chain to our North American customers by acquisition of 516,738 sq ft land in a modern industrial high-tech zone in the Bangkok area, which is close to the port of Laem Chabang, the most important port of Thailand. HYDRO-BLOK plans to break ground a new building facility with up to 2,000,000 sq ft manufacturing space on the land in August, 2023.

The new factory is equipped with the latest manufacturing equipment and technology to ensure that HYDRO-BLOK's products are produced to the highest quality standards. The facility will also incorporate advanced quality control systems to ensure that each product is thoroughly tested before it leaves the factory.

"We have invested heavily in the new factory, and we are confident that it will help us to achieve our goals of expanding our manufacturing capacity and increasing our market share in North America and the global market," added Mr. Peter Chen, the CEO of HYDRO-BLOK.

HYDRO-BLOK's signature foam based waterproofing shower system and building panels products have been used worldwide in both commercial and residential projects across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and mainland China, earning a reputation for being one of the most reliable and easy-to-install shower systems and building panels on the market.

HYDRO-BLOK has been trusted by some of the most well-known hotel chains in the world: Andaz Hotel in Hollywood, California, Marriot St Thomas, British Virgin Islands, Ritz Carlton St. Thomas, British Virgin Islands, Hard Rock Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada…just to name a few.

HYDRO-BLOK is also launching the company's new uncoupling membrane product line which is designed to provide additional support for tile and stone installations. What sets this new uncoupling membrane product apart is its cost-effectiveness. The product is priced competitively, making it an affordable option for contractors and builders looking to save money on their projects. The product's easy installation also helps to save time and labor costs. HYDRO-BLOK brand uncoupling membrane product line will be made in Thailand to better serve North America customers.

The new factory in Bangkok, Thailand, will enable HYDRO-BLOK to meet the growing demand for its products while maintaining the high-quality standards that the company is known for. With the global market becoming increasingly competitive, HYDRO-BLOK's investment in the new factory is a strategic move that will allow the company to remain competitive and continue to grow in the years to come.

