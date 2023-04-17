Ventura Park, The Only Amusement Park in Cancun

Ventura Park began more than twenty years ago and over time has remained in the hearts of local and foreign visitors, thanks to its innovation.
Visitors can also interact and swim with dolphins in Cancun, learn about their world and the importance of conservation.”
— said Carlos Hernández, General Manager of VenturaPark.
CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MéXICO, April 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ventura Park, the amusement park in Cancun, proudly part of The Dolphin Company, the operator of parks with a worldwide presence, has been the fun alternative par excellence in Cancun for more than 20 years.
Ventura Park began more than twenty years ago and over time has remained in the hearts of local and foreign visitors, thanks to its innovation, the originality of its attractions, and its unique location in front of the Caribbean Sea, which has led it to redefine the concept of the multi-experience park.
What started as Wet'n Wild, the only water park in Cancun and soon became a public favorite, has evolved into what is now Ventura Park, which offers a day full of fun for the whole family, through five worlds that include:
Wet'n Wild: nine water attractions. Five slides, two attractions for children, Wave Pool, and Lazy River.
Aaah! Ventura: four different aerial rides, with hanging bridges, zip lines, Bungee Swing, and Step-Up.
Fun World: it has the "Huracan" roller coaster, playground, and carousel.
Grand Prix: 250 m Go Karts track.
Underworld: Star Wars Battle Pods, Laser Tanks, and two virtual reality games.
They also frequently organize musical and artistic festivals in collaboration with local academies and artists in order to promote healthy interaction, while supporting the cultural and artistic community of the region.
This is how Ventura Park remains as the alternative for fun, excitement, and educational experiences with dolphins. Surrounded by a spectacular view, it is a place that will leave a wonderful memory for its visitors.
About VenturaPark
VenturaPark is the only water park overlooking the Caribbean Sea, and for more than 26 years, it has been offering fun activities for the whole family. Its visitors can enjoy pools and slides, zip lines, go-karts, a roller coaster, virtual reality, and more than 15 different attractions in the five thematic worlds that it offers to cool off and have fun. In addition, Dolphinaris Cancun is located inside the park, where you will have the opportunity to interact and swim with dolphins in cancun and learn how to care for the species and the environment. It is proudly part of The Dolphin Company family, a park operator with a global presence. For more information, visit https://www.venturapark.com/ and www.thedolphinco.com
About The Dolphin Company
For over 28 years, The Dolphin Company, a global park operator, has provided 'The Experience of a Lifetime' to more than 21 million visitors at its 32 parks, dolphin habitats, and marinas worldwide. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences while raising awareness of the importance of animal welfare, preservation, and care of the environment. For more information, visit www.thedolphinco.com
