WTT Champions Macao 2023 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group to kick off tomorrow

MACAU, April 16 - WTT Champions Macao 2023 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, will be held at Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion from 17 to 23 April 2023. The tournament features 32 male and 32 female world’s leading players playing in men's singles and women's singles. Chinese national team players such as Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng and Wang Manyu arrived in the city today to prepare for the upcoming matches.

Table tennis elites gather in Macao

The star-studded lineup for this tournament includes: Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, Wang Chuqin, Liang Jingkun, Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Wang Yidi from China; Tomokazu Harimoto, Yukiya Uda, Mima Ito, Hina Hayata and Kasumi Ishikawa from Japan; Truls Möregårdh from Sweden; Hugo Calderano from Brazil; Dang Qiu and Dimitrij Ovtcharov from Germany; and Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting from Hong Kong, China.

In the men’s singles, Wang Chuqin will start his title defense against Andrej Gaćina, while World No.1 Fan Zhendong will look to overcome Patrick Franziska in the first round. In the women’s singles, World No.1 and defending champion Sun Yingsha will start this year’s campaign against Hana Matelová from Czechia.

Japan’s Mima Ito and Kasumi Ishikawa will play tomorrow against Elizabeta Samara from Romania and Nina Mittelham from Germany respectively, whilst their compatriot Hiroto Shinozuka take on Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong, China. Alexis Lebrun from France is pitted against Truls Möregårdh from Sweden, and Hugo Calderano from Brazil will be up against Omar Assar of Egypt for a place in the last 16.

The program on 17 and 18 April and the first session on 19 April will feature the round of 32 matches. The round of 16 matches will be held during the second session of 19 April and on 20 April. Quarter finals and semi-finals will take place on 21 and 22 April respectively, and the final matches in both categories will be played on 23 April.

Tickets continue on sale

Members of the public and tourists can buy tickets, including standard and courtside VIP tickets, via MacauTicket.com, by telephone, at Kong Seng outlets in Macao and Hong Kong, via mobile applications Ctrip Travel or Trip.com, Damai.cn website, or at the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion during the event period. Tickets to each session are priced between MOP 300 and MOP 1,000, depending on the match dates and availability of seats. Free seating applies to all tickets and each person can purchase a maximum of 4 tickets per session. Ticket discounts are available for standard tickets on specific dates.

Tickets holders are reminded that admission into the venue starts from one hour before the first match of the day commences. Online ticket holders may collect their tickets at the ticket counter, situated next to the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion bus stop on Rua De Ferreira Do Amaral, starting from two hours before the first match of the day. Upon collection, ticket holders are required to present their receipt and the ID document registered for ticket purchase.

If a representative is collecting the tickets on behalf of the ticket holder, he/she should present his/her own ID, the receipt, a copy of the ticket holder’s ID and a written authorization from the ticket holder. All the aforementioned documents must be presented before the ticket holders or the representatives are allowed to collect the tickets. Discounted ticket holders must present a valid Macao Student Card or identity document upon entry, otherwise the full ticket price will apply.

For more details, please visit the event’s website at wttmacao.sport.gov.mo or the World Table Tennis website at worldtabletennis.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.

Round of 32 matches on 17 April