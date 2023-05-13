Submit Release
News Search

There were 208 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 443,805 in the last 365 days.

Trail'd Announces the Release of Innovative Spare Tire Water Tank

Trail'd logo

Trail'd

Traild Tank Installed

Traild Tank Installed

Traild Tank

Traild Tank

Trail'd, a company dedicated to serving the overlanding community, has launched its spare tire water tank designed for adventurers.

Brian Becker, the founder, designed the Trail'd tank to enable adventurers to travel with confidence, knowing their water storage needs are met and they can concentrate on enjoying the journey.”
— Brandon Pride
UNITED STATES, May 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trail'd has introduced a product in the vehicle-based adventure market, which has been starting to build attention from customers and industry publications, such as OutdoorX4.

The Trail'd spare tire water tank offers a convenient and adaptable option for overlanding, adventure, and open road aficionados.

OutdoorX4 commented on the Trail'd spare tire water tank, stating, "This is one of the most innovative solutions for the vehicle-based adventure space in over a decade."

Created to fit into the spare tire space of any vehicle with a center lifting hoist compatible with a 29” or larger tire, users can carry 6, 12, or 18 gallons of water without requiring elaborate mounting systems or modifications.

As Trail'd evolves, the company has undergone a rebranding process with the support of Nth Talent Founder Blake Brinker and has already worked with industry partners like Krave Automotive, AT Overland, and onX Offroad to improve the customer experience.

Brandon Pride, CEO of Trail'd, said, "Trail'd aims to create innovative products for off-road exploration that are durable and reliable." Brian Becker, the founder, designed the Trail'd tank to allow travelers to embark on their adventures with assurance, knowing their water storage needs are addressed and they can focus on enjoying the journey."

The Trail'd spare tire water tank is a welcome development in the overlanding market as it simplifies the storage of water.

For further details about Trail'd and the Trail’d tank, please visit the company's website at https://www.trailedonline.com/.

Brandon
Trail'd
marketing@trailedonline.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Trail'd Announces the Release of Innovative Spare Tire Water Tank

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more