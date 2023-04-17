Kings Auctions Luxury Mixed Online Auction

Cartier, Patek Phillip, Rolex, Colombian Emeralds, Rolex, Sapphires, Diamonds, Louis Vuitton, Hermes, African and other fine art.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kings Auctions Inc., in collaboration with Kings Auctions California, Kings Auctions Vegas, and Kings Auctions Austin Texas, present their next mixed luxury estate auction that includes Hermes Birkin bags, massive cocktail rings, Cartier and Rolex timepieces, African Art, rare art, and more.
The Kings brand has become the destination for international collectors, investors, professional shoppers, celebrities, and individuals to buy and sell the world’s most important jewels, art, timepieces, collections and collectibles. By focusing on luxury brands and fine goods, and with their many locations across the USA, Kings Auctions Inc. is becoming one of the most popular auction houses around the globe. Their reputation, experience, and personal service brings both buyers and sellers back repeatedly.
The Kings team is composed of specialists with backgrounds in art, gems, auctions, antiquities, designer collectibles, Asian and African Art, musical instruments, memorabilia and other complementary areas of interest. In addition to conducting auctions the firm manages private sales and consignments of all types of goods including vehicles, water vessels and aircraft. Kings also provides appraisals, valuations, and consultations for museums, attorneys, private estates, and corporate clients.
The auction on April 23, 2023 includes highly revered items such as Hermes Birkin bags, oversized cocktail rings, diamond encrusted gold Rolexes, Cartier tank watches, rare Spanish retablos, African Art, Asian gilded altars, Columbian emeralds, thirty collectible guitars, a 3.68 carat solitaire diamond ring, an art deco sapphire ring, art by Chuang Che, Si Chen Yuan, Robert Ellison, and controversial artist Michael Tracy.
For more information about this or future events, to submit your items for a free auction estimate, or inquiries as to the full scope of services provided by Kings Auctions Inc., contact any of the twenty five Kings Auctions Inc. locations across the USA.
To consign or inquire about our nationwide career opportunities contact Kings Auctions Inc. main office at 800-524-1032.
