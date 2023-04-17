Lux Trading Introduces a new trading platform

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lux Trading Firm Unveils New Evaluation Program and Trading Platform

Lux Trading Firm, a leading name in the prop-trading industry, is proud to announce the launch of two new offerings that are set to revolutionize the way traders approach the market. The first is an innovative evaluation program that is designed to help traders achieve their goals and maximize their potential with the highest starting balance yet, while the second is a powerful new trading platform that provides clients with the tools and resources they need to succeed.

The new evaluation program from Lux Trading Firm is an exciting opportunity for traders looking to take their skills to the next level. Starting with a $1,000,000 account and priced at just GBP 999, the program is designed to be accessible to traders of all skill levels. With just three stages to reach $10,000,000, the program is easy to navigate and provides a clear path to success. The program is only available on the Lux Trader platform, making it a unique opportunity for traders looking for a competitive edge.

In addition to the new evaluation program, Lux Trading Firm is also introducing The Lux Trader platform. This powerful new platform offers clients premium Trading View charting, tighter spreads, lower commissions, and higher leverage. With a user-friendly interface and intuitive design, the Lux Trader platform is the perfect tool for traders looking to take their trading to the next level. It is also the only platform that offers the special $1,000,000 evaluation account and offers two new asset classes for their traders - Stocks and Cryptocurrencies.

Lux is thrilled to be launching these two new products, which they believe will be game-changers in the trading industry. The new evaluation program is a unique opportunity for traders to achieve their goals and maximize their potential, while The Lux Trader platform offers the tools and resources needed to succeed in the fast-paced world of trading. Their spokesperson said: "We believe that these offerings will be a valuable addition to our clients' trading toolkit, and we look forward to seeing them achieve great success. We're also offering a 10% discount for all pre-orders."

For more information on Lux Trading Firm's new evaluation program and Lux Trader platform, visit their website or contact their customer support team. With these new offerings, Lux Trading Firm is setting a new standard for excellence in the prop-trading industry and is poised to help traders achieve their goals and reach new heights of success.

