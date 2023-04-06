Submit Release
Visit Lux Trading Firm’s new Discord Server with a daily live trading room, trade tips from our mentors, and the Lux trader community in the general trader chat

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lux Trading Firm, a well-known Prop Trading Firm based in London, is excited to announce the launch of their new Discord Server, which offers a daily live trading room, trade tips from experienced mentors, and a community of Lux traders in the general trader chat. The server can be accessed by following this link: https://discord.com/invite/jyv9aPANEX.

To get a better idea of the services offered, interested parties can watch a video tour of the Lux Trading Firm’s new Discord Server on YouTube: https://youtu.be/QRlRZ4dyUw0.

With the Lux Career Trading Program, traders can become Career Traders, free from time constraints or pressure to make quick profits. Traders can demonstrate their responsible trading skills and trade fully funded accounts of up to 10,000,000 USD. The program allows traders to trade any symbol on their trading platforms and use any trading strategy, including certain EAs, trading the news, and leaving positions open over the weekend.

In addition, Lux Trading Firm is offering a 7-day free trial to any trader interested in experiencing their Career Funded Trading Program platforms, new upgraded trader dashboard, trading rules, and risk management.

Lux Trading Firm is committed to providing traders with the tools, resources, and support they need to succeed in the trading industry.

