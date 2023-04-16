Veteran Software Executive Joins Harvard Media As Managing Partner To Lead Digital Evolution

REGINA, SK, CANADA, April 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvard Media is delighted to announce that George Leith has joined the company as the new Executive Vice President & Managing Partner. In this role, George will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day business activities. He brings a wealth of experience to Harvard Media, having spent ten years as Chief Customer Officer at Vendasta Technologies.
During his tenure at Vendasta, George led a 250-person customer-facing team, driving annual revenue growth from $1M to over $100M. With extensive digital expertise gained from working with media companies worldwide, George's background also includes experience as a radio broadcaster, news publisher, award-winning podcast host, and executive producer. His leadership skills make him the perfect fit to guide Harvard Media's ongoing growth and success. George will report to Harvard Media's Board of Directors led by Matt Hill, President & CEO of Harvard Diversified Holdings, and serve on the company's board of directors.
Matt Hill expressed enthusiasm for George's appointment: "We are very excited about having George lead the Harvard Media digital evolution at a time when we are experiencing exponential growth on a national scale. George brings the leadership to keep us steadfast in our commitment to providing the highest service level we always have. We remain laser-focused on helping the businesses in our communities thrive."
"I am excited to join Harvard Media at this pivotal point in our evolution. The talent in our teams is amazing, and it is a privilege to work with our skilled content and customer experience teams," says Leith. "I continue to be impressed every day by the individuals I meet among our 250+ associates. I have always been a passionate team builder and coach. I look forward to crafting and executing our strategic vision with the dedicated professionals on our teams."
About Harvard Media:
Harvard Media, originally named Harvard Broadcasting, was founded in 1981 with the acquisition of 620 CKRM. It is a division of Harvard Diversified Holdings. Since its inception, Harvard Media has expanded to encompass 13 radio stations, a portfolio of websites and apps, and a cutting-edge Digital Solutions team focused on delivering the most modern digital experiences to our audience and customers.
Harvard Media continually bridges the gap between traditional radio and the ever-evolving world of digital solutions. Our goal is to serve as trusted local advisors for our local business customers in the communities we represent.
