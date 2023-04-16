Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports Receives $35,000 Grant from The Hartford
Company surprises local athlete with custom-fit sports equipment
Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports, a non-profit organization based in Buffalo, New York, was recently awarded a $35,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.
— Norm Page, Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports Director/Founder
The grant enabled Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports, a member of the Move United Network, to purchase adaptive equipment to support the organization's expansion of youth wheelchair lacrosse, wheelchair football, and wheelchair tennis programs.
“We are developing youth sports for athletes with disabilities in our community, and it wouldn’t be possible without this grant from The Hartford and Move United,” said Norm Page, Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports Director and Founder. “We often work with adults and recognize the physical, mental, and social benefits that come from being active. We now have the same opportunity for our youth athletes to get out, exercise and participate in team sports.”
The Hartford surprised Kaitlyn Schumacher, a 7-year-old athlete, who participates in local wheelchair basketball and sled hockey programs, with her own custom-fit sports wheelchair. This chair will improve her experience on the basketball court and allow her to participate in more sports with her friends and family.
The Hartford has been inspiring human achievement through adaptive sports for 30 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has seen first-hand the positive impact sports can have on people and is dedicated to making adaptive sports and equipment more accessible. This includes equipment donations to local sports clubs nationwide, raising awareness about equity in sports with its world class Team Hartford athletes, as well as The Hartford Adaptive Sports Competition Series and The Hartford Ski Spectacular in partnership with Move United.
