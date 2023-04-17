UCC Networks

UCC Networks works hard to ensure upgrades are completed on time and on budget, and we are proud to offer our customers modernization efforts.” — UCC Networks Founder, Oscar Reyes

ORANGE, CA, US, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UCC Networks, a leading provider of Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions, today announced professional services for Cisco Call Manager upgrades.

Professional services for Cisco Call Manager upgrades provide customers with the latest features and functionality to enhance their UCC experience. Customers can take advantage of new features, such as improved call routing, enhanced voice quality, and improved scalability.

Professional services include the installation of new hardware and software, as well as the implementation, configuration, and migration of existing data for Call Manager. Professional services include:

- Kickoff Engagement – Engineering staff will review documents, discuss requirements, timelines, milestones, and physical access (if needed).

- Discovery and Implementation Strategy – Engineering reviews business requirements, client Cisco VoIP environment and utilization, 3rd party integrations, e911 requirements, and PSTN connectivity.

- Implementation and Migration – UCC Networks and engineers build the new solution, including new UCS platform configuration, CUCM backup, creation of new CUCM and Unity on an isolated environment, restoring new hosts, decommissioning old hosts, exporting via COBRA, importing new hosts, and functionality testing with post cutover support after going live.

UCC Networks is an authorized Cisco partner with multiple certifications such as collaboration SaaS, US Federal authorized, and select integrator. UCC Networks offers a suite of products and services to help businesses of all sizes achieve digital transformation and yield a return on investment.

To learn more about Cisco Call Manager upgrades by UCC Networks, contact us for more information.

About UCC Networks

UCC Networks is a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, tailored for business, financial, government, healthcare, retail, and international industries. Cisco certifications allow UCC Networks to offer Webex meetings, Webex calling, and Webex devices, including Cisco phones and headsets. UCC Networks also offers multiple financial options, including leasing.