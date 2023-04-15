Thousands conquered WWF's CN Tower Climb for Nature today, thousands more will climb tomorrow as wildlife fundraiser continues

There were 356 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,175 in the last 365 days.
TORONTO, April 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thousands of people ascended the CN Tower's 1,776 steps today as WWF's CN Tower Climb for Nature made its highly anticipated return. Tomorrow, thousands more will take on the challenge to help raise over $1 million for wildlife conservation.
Footage and photos from today's event and interview clips with WWF-Canada president and CEO Megan Leslie, and WWF-Canada board member Melissa Grelo, are available here.
Anyone wishing to take part tomorrow can register at wwf.ca/cntower.
WHERE: CN Tower
WHO:
WHEN: Sunday, April 16
Please note that all media will be required to sign security waiver forms to ascend the CN Tower by elevator. Forms will be available at the media desk in the base of the tower.
We will do our best to accommodate interviews. For a photo-op or interview with a specific climber, please contact WWF-Canada to arrange in advance.
About WWF-Canada's CN Tower Climb for Nature
WWF-Canada's most significant fundraising event, the CN Tower Climb for Nature raises more than $1 million to protect habitats and species across Canada and around the world. For more information, visit wwf.ca/cntower
About World Wildlife Fund Canada
WWF-Canada is committed to equitable and effective conservation actions that restore nature, reverse wildlife loss and fight climate change. We draw on scientific analysis and Indigenous guidance to ensure all our efforts connect to a single goal: a future where wildlife, nature and people thrive. For more information visit wwf.ca.
Attachments
Emily Vandermeer WWF-Canada 5196161556 evandermeer@wwfcanada.org
